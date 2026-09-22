Crypto-draining FomoPeek app was available on Apple store for a week

Analysts have urged iPhone users to update their IOS after crypto-stealing malware was discovered in malicious Safari browser links and the FomoPeek app.

SlowMist’s Chief Information Security Officer, Shān Zhang, encouraged his followers last Saturday to update to the latest version of IOS following the proliferation of DarkSword malware.

He claims iPhone versions IOS 13 to IOS 26.5 leave you vulnerable to malicious Safari links that utilize a memory-corruption flaw in WebKit and JavaScriptCore.

This gives hackers access to the JavaScript layer for read and write access.

Hackers can then bypass pointer authentication codes, escape the WebContent sandbox, and escalate kernel privileges in order to gain root access and make unauthorised changes allowing for the exfiltration of crypto keys and wallet data.

Read more: Google warns over 200 million iPhone crypto wallets at risk

FomoPeek official app contained malware for a week

SlowMist also warned about crypto draining malware across official versions of the FomoPeek on the App Store that users may have downloaded thanks to the promotion of crypto key opinion leaders.

SlowMist’s report on the malicious apps found it contained malware hidden with modules that were similarly capable of the DarkSword exploits, and can lead to the theft of seed phrases and private keys.

The vulnerable versions were active between September 9 and September 17.

SlowMist says updating or deleting the app may not be enough, and that users should treat their “relevant seed phrases, private keys, and sensitive credentials as compromised.”

Update September 23, 14:26 UTC: A previous version of this article incorrectly said SlowMist’s report involved the FOMO app. This has been corrected to the FomoPeek app.

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