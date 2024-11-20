<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1762936">‘Thanks for the 20 bandos!’ Teen behind QUANT rug pull misses out on $4M profit</a>

A gloating teenage crypto trader was doxxed yesterday after making more than $50,000 from dumping tokens on Pump Fun.

The 15-year-old known as Griffin created QUANT and used $348 worth of Solana (SOL) to purchase 51 million tokens before selling them for $29,953.

Not only that, he livestreamed the entire rug pull, telling viewers, “Holy fuck thanks for the 20 bandos” before freaking out, drooling, and then sticking his middle fingers up at the camera.

the gen z $quant made me lose 50 $SOL but alteast it was entertaining pic.twitter.com/CvU9ixeqVU — goob (@goobSOL) November 20, 2024

Read more: Pump.fun dev literally eats ass to pump shitcoin on livestream

Lookonchain reports that Griffin subsequently created another two tokens called LUCY and SORRY. Despite the SORRY token appearing to be an attempt at an apology for his previous scheme, he proceeded to dump his holdings again, making a further $24,000.

However, despite his more-than-$50,000 profit, Griffin has seemingly missed out on an even bigger bag. His already-sold QUANT holdings were reportedly worth $4 million this morning after the token picked up in popularity. It now has a 24-hour volume of $280 million.

Hundreds of crypto-focused accounts have shared the news of the stunt with some claiming that Griffin’s school and family were doxxed. Some even shared pictures from his mother’s Instagram account.

Indeed, one user’s screen recording shows the young trader with his mother on his 14th birthday last March.

Links to his family’s Instagram accounts are also all over Pump Fun, and disgruntled traders and trolls have been spamming his mother.

One comment reads, “Your son stole my fucking money.” The Instagram accounts are private at the time of writing.

Got a tip? Send us an email or ProtonMail. For more informed news, follow us on X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.