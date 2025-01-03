<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1825955">Stuart Hoegner leaves roles as Tether and Bitfinex general counsel</a>

Stuart Hoegner, the long-time general counsel of sister firms Tether and Bitfinex, appears to have left the firm. This is based on a change to his bio on X, which now reads, “Former GC @Bitfinex @Tether_to.”

This ends a decade at these firms. Hoegner originally joined Bitfinex back in 2014, according to his LinkedIn account.

Archives for Tether’s “About Us” page show that Hoegner was still listed as the firm’s general counsel as recently as Christmas Eve.

Read more: Tether’s Q3 attestations prove that it can’t quit secured loans

Now the page only lists Chief Exec Paolo Ardoino, Chief Financial Officer Giancarlo Devasini, and Chief Operating Officer Claudia Lagorio.

For Bitfinex’s part, archives show that Hoegner was still listed in November but currently isn’t.

Tether recently removed its Chief Compliance Officer Leonardo Real, while Bitfinex removed its Chief Compliance Officer Peter Warrack from these “About Us” pages.

Protos reached out to Bitfinex and Tether to determine the identity of their current general counsel and were directed to a statement that revealed that “Stepping into this role is Michael Hilliard, who has been co-leading Tether and Bitfinex’s legal efforts alongside Stuart for several years. Michael’s deep understanding of both companies’ operations, coupled with his strategic approach to legal and regulatory challenges, has been critical to advancing both Tether and Bitfinex’s mission.” The statement additionally revealed that Hoegner “has decided to retire.” Protos also reached out to Gaming Counsel, a firm run by Hoegner, but at press had not received a response.

Update 2025-01-03 14:15 UTC: Updated the piece to include comments from Bitfinex and Tether.

Got a tip? Send us an email or ProtonMail. For more informed news, follow us on X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.