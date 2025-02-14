Spread the love with Protos’ AI-free Valentine’s cards

Valentine’s Day is upon us again and whether you’re planning to launch a memecoin with your nearest and dearest (Donald Trump-style), or take a much-needed couples vacation to a volcano paradise run by a ruthless dictator, it’s time to treat the one you love.

Whatever you decide to do, Protos has you covered for a suitably sentimental card which is the perfect way to prove that you’re capable of loving another human being.

Click to enlarge and start spreading some crypto-tinged love.

So, don’t spend the year’s most romantic day filming the love of your life from a distance like a creep — we know what you did Ansem. Send them one of these instead. Just remember, they’re pretty hot stuff so use them wisely.

Happy Valentine’s, love birds xoxox.

