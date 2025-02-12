<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1893920">Artist who paints with his penis launches memecoin to ‘flip crypto script’</a>

A man who calls himself the “real dickasso” and paints using his penis as a brush has launched a memecoin to get one over on crypto traders using his image.

Brent Ray Fraser went viral when one of his shows, which saw him covered in white paint and creating artistic strokes with his genitalia, was shared across X yesterday.

Crypto traders, upon seeing the viral video, decided to create a memecoin based on the artist’s phallic work called “Pablo Dickasso.” This pumped and dumped over four hours.

One of Fraser’s work shared on X, and censored by Protos.

Fraser caught wind of the project, remarking that crypto traders using his image “wasn’t on my vision board.” He added, “Not sure how I feel about others cashing in on me. Should I flip the script and make my own?”

Lo and behold, he launched “Brent Body Brush” ($BBB) announcing, “The Real Dickasso is live baby! Grower and a shower!”

Disappointingly for him, the coin put up a flaccid performance, reaching a market cap of just over $2.8 million and pumping and dumping over the next hour and a half.

The price of BBB struggled to stay erect on Pump Fun.

Brent Body Brush creator “DoBeLq,” currently has 99.181 Solana (SOL), worth over $19,000. He also holds over 25 million BBB, worth 18.2052 SOL, or almost $3,500.

Users began speculating that $BBB may not be legit but rather the creation of a crypto hacker. However, Fraser posted a video of himself confirming the token is real. It’s worth noting that in this video, he uses the opportunity to show off his… brush.

