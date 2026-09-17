Revolut faces $3M ransom demand after data breach, report

Attackers claiming responsibility for Revolut’s data breach say they want $3 million in Monero from the banking firm, or they’ll sell the stolen customer data to other criminals.

That’s according to the Financial Times, which reports that the group, going by the name “iamnotavillain,” is making its demands for the first time.

Its ransom website was launched this week, but negotiations haven’t yet begun with Revolut.

Reuters also reports that Revolut has had no contact with, or received any demands from, the attackers.

Read more: Trezor’s summer of hacks continues with Brevo email breach

Previous reports from Coin Bureau claimed the attackers had demanded 10,000 BTC, a figure that would be worth over $760 million today. It’s unclear whether it’s a different group behind today’s demand.

Coin Bureau never revealed the usernames behind the apparent 10,000-BTC demand.

Revolut was tricked with an Italian gov email

The attackers were reportedly able to breach Revolut after obtaining access to an Italian government email.

Using this email, they posed as law enforcement and bypassed the bank’s security checks in order to retrieve data from various customer accounts.

Reuters says a source familiar with the attack told it that around 680 customers were affected, and that the attack didn’t impact Revout’s core infrastructure, databases, or customer accounts.

Earlier this month, crypto hardware wallet firm Trezor revealed that 80,000 of its users were exposed in a mailing breach.

Password manager LastPass also suffered a customer data leak in June, and researchers have claimed that India’s state-run Bank of Baroda suffered a customer data leak last July.

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