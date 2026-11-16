The bank’s Italian operations will be supervised by a pair of administrators for one year after investigators found $46 million of illicit flows.

The Italian branch of Revolut Bank ‌UAB, the bank’s European entity, is to be subject to a year of administrative oversight following a Milan court ruling, according to Reuters.

This decision will see two court-appointed administrators supervise the bank’s operations and provide a report on its anti-money laundering (AML) controls.

However, London-headquartered Revolut isn’t under criminal investigation itself. Depending on the administrators’ findings, the period of supervision may be extended.

An investigation identified €41.9 million ($46.2 million) worth of illicit flows from 24 individuals that are “either under investigation or already convicted of various crimes.” The report also says that Revolut Bank ‌UAB failed to flag the suspicious transactions, whereas its rivals raised over 200 reports on these very same individuals.

The investigation ultimately stems from a separate 2024 Milan police probe into Revolut’s crypto services entity, Revolut Digital Assets Europe.

It alleged “more than one million violations of customer due-diligence and ​data-retention rules, alongside 60 failures to flag suspicious transactions.”

Prosecutors reportedly linked Revolut’s lacklustre AML processes to its runaway success when compared to rival banks, calling it a “financial ​reservoir” for criminals.

Read more: Revolut reveals customer data breached twice this month

A tricky few months for Revolut

This latest development comes after a string of difficulties for the neo-bank.

Earlier this year, the Bank of England ordered Revolut to review its product approval processes. It was also fined $13 million, again in Italy, over misleading advertising.

Last month, a Google Cloud outage caused issues for numerous banks, including Revolut, while in September, sensitive customer data was leaked in two separate incidents linked to social engineering.

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