Paul brothers business partner claims ‘0% rug pull risk’ with new memecoin

A business partner of serial crypto scammer Jake Paul claims that there’s “0% rug pull risk” of his AI-themed memecoin because he’s “already rich.”

Forensic researcher ZachXBT called out the obvious problem with Geoffrey Woo claiming 0% rug pull probability after the Paul brothers’ projects CryptoZoo, Dink Doink, Animoon, Sacred Devils, and STICKDIX lost more than 99% of their peak value.

That’s before we consider Jake Paul’s promotion of TRX without disclosing compensation.

Dozens of publications openly refer to multiple crypto promotions by Paul brothers as scams or rug pulls.

Reiterating a claim that there is “no founder rug pull risk,” founder Geoffrey Woo repeated a bullish price prediction for the new token.

‘0% rug pull risk’ with Jake Paul

Entirely unconvinced and already foreseeing a day when Woo dumps his tokens, ZachXBT joked about an excuse Woo could invent: “the bot placed the sells, not the dev.”

In fact, ZachXBT is unconvinced Woo’s project hasn’t already sold tokens from its founding allocation.

The researcher cited three sales — specifically, swaps from the memecoin to other digital assets — that seem to violate Woo’s disclosure promise to pre-announce insider sales for operations.

Read more: Influencer ghosted Logan Paul NFT lawsuit to ‘save six figures’

Woo is a long‑time business partner of Jake Paul, co-founding a venture capital firm with him in 2021 and working with him on a men’s personal care brand.

Stanford educated and a professional money manager, Woo also knows enough to understand the financial implications of his promises to pre-announce sales and predict “0%” risk.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.