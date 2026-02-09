Logan Paul fakes $1M Super Bowl bet on Polymarket

An apparent $1 million Polymarket bet placed by Logan Paul during the Super Bowl was actually a stunt that failed to pull the wool over the eyes of crypto sleuths.

Paul was filmed supposedly placing a bet on the New England Patriots racking up a record-breaking seventh Super Bowl victory. Polymarket captioned the clip “Logan Paul checking Polymarket at the Big Game 👀.”

However, crypto sleuth ZachXBT, and numerous other onlookers noted that Paul’s Polymarket account balance had no money in it, and so the $1 million bet he proceeded to tap through was never going to be made.

Additionally, ZachXBT pulled up the top holders within that market and showed that none of them matched Paul’s apparent bet.

He called the stunt “yet another Logan Paul scam,” a comment possibly referencing Paul’s failed CryptoZoo project that lost victims tens of thousands of dollars and led to numerous lawsuits, some of which are still ongoing.

Logan Paul checking Polymarket at the Big Game 👀 pic.twitter.com/BXoNttmGwu — Polymarket (@Polymarket) February 9, 2026 Both Paul brothers played some part in the discourse surrounding the Super Bowl.

Read more: Coinbase’s Super Bowl ad was fun until it wasn’t

ZachXBT also speculated that there’s “at least some sort of relationship not being disclosed” between Paul and Polymarket.

The sleuth shared one of Paul’s livestreams, filmed days earlier, that showed the influencer trying to candidly promote Polymarket in a fashion ZachXBT described as “inorganic.”

In the end, it was a good job for Paul that he didn’t make the bet as Seattle won the game 29 to 13.

Prediction markets are battling state courts

Polymarket and rival market Kalshi are battling various legal challenges in courts across the US. Today, Polymarket launched a lawsuit against the state of Massachusetts to attempt to prevent it from shutting down its sports prediction markets.

Polymarket is arguing that the federal law and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission are the only legal tools that can prevent it from offering sports contracts.

Meanwhile, Kalshi’s advertisements are attracting a different kind of criticism from users online who take offence to the platform framing prediction market gambling as a viable means of making money on the side.

Crypto podcast host “DeFi_Dad” described Kalshi’s advertisements as “rat poison squared,” noting that its trying to pass off betting on the duration of the national anthem, and other markets, as “easy money” and bets that “normal Joes” are making every day.

Kalshi ads are deeply unethical, they’re specifically targeting young gen-z by offering a ‘get rich quick scheme’ as a way for them to pay their debts



‘Legal in all 50 states’ is their tag line, just taunting the courts/regulators to throw the book at them and ban PMs pic.twitter.com/az2xMm5miC — Zach Rynes | CLG (@ChainLinkGod) February 8, 2026

Read more: Maduro Polymarket bet raises insider trading concerns

“Every ad is uniquely shameless and cringe. Great way to wreck the middle class and young people who SHOULD be taking risks by investing or learning about investing vs gambling,” DeFi_Dad added.

“I would never advocate for censoring or preventing anyone from using these platforms but the marketing is so dishonest and mark my words, it will eventually blow back hard on our industry for them being associated with crypto.”

CEO of crypto casino BetHog, Nigel Eccles, also noted how Kalshi ads are advertising to young adults the message that, if they can’t afford their rent, they should gamble on the platform instead to make back even more money.

Eccles claimed that operators view these ads as “highly unethical,” and highlighted that the ads promote both underage and problem gambling.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news and investigations, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.