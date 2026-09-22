Paul brothers are investing heavy into gambling, AI, drones, and defense

Infamous entertainers Logan and Jake Paul, who are now making PR stops at the Treasury and the Department of War, are also heavily invested in gambling, AI, drones, and defense contracts, according to the website for their venture capital fund, Anti Fund.

Their portfolio includes Anduril, OpenAI, SpaceX, Kela Technologies, Polymarket, and Flock, which calls into question why they were invited to the Treasury and spoke in front of troops at the Pentagon.

Investments keep the brothers quiet

While fellow YouTubers and YouTube channels such as Benn Jordan, Donut, oompaville, and TommyG have criticized Flock and exposed issues with its surveillance cameras, Jake and Logan — who hosts a weekly podcast called Impaulsive with nearly 5 million subscribers — have remained silent about the company and its disturbing practices.

Anti Fund also invested in Kela Technologies, an Israeli defense contractor that “integrates commercial and military systems.” This could be why the brothers have completely avoided discussing the ongoing Palestinian genocide.

Read more: Paul brothers business partner claims ‘0% rug pull risk’ with new memecoin

Jake Paul says ‘America is not a spectator sport’

Jake Paul took to X after receiving a wave of backlash for appearing with numerous members of the Trump administration to tell his audience that “America is not a spectator sport,” and “Twitter fingers have never built a country.”

He failed to share what he discussed with Treasury Secretary Bessent, Secretary of War Hegseth, or Vice President JD Vance.

While the Paul brothers take aim at their critics, it’s undeniable that they’re putting their money where their mouths are: by investing in numerous companies and seeking short term profits while pouring hard cash into companies that are long-term eating away at the very fabric of American society.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news and investigations, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

