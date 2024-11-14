<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1753975">OpSec chief says team quits after ZachXBT exposé, project denies it</a>

OpSec chief exec Chris Williams has resigned “effective immediately,” just two weeks after crypto sleuth ZachXBT exposed the project as a scam.

Williams announced his resignation via X on Thursday, and claims that the entire core team has followed him out the door. The former CEO confirmed ZachXBT’s allegations, citing them as the reason for his resignation.

“The decision follows recent findings, highlighted by @zachxbt, along with our own assessment of OpSec’s operations.

“These revelations, coupled with the un-doxxed founder’s prolonged absence and sole control over the company’s finances, have several limited our ability to lead and execute our vision effectively.”

From early on there were many red flags if you did basic due diligence so it’s clear all of the influencers who promoted OPSEC looked past this.



Keep the names of influencers from these screenshots in mind and avoid them for the rest of this bull run. pic.twitter.com/pxTRL1Lm1g — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) November 14, 2024 ZachXBT calling out the influencers paid to promote OPSEC.

Williams continued to say that the team had experienced severe stress in the form of “payment delays, layoffs and [a] lack of clarity regarding OpSec’s direction.”

According to OpSec’s bio, it’s an AI-powered decentralized cloud security provider. In November, ZachXBT posted a thread showing anonymous X user @TheZopp0 discussing OpSec’s lack of “technical research.” Zopp was reportedly tied to SCALE, NTD, TPU, and OPSEC and farmed “naive traders using numerous influencers.”

ZachXBT also reported that OpSec used two-year-old footage of a data center and claimed it as its own infrastructure.

CEO resignation seemingly surprised remaining OpSec team

Since William’s resignation, the OpSec X account has claimed that the project has not been abandoned and that the core developer team remains on board.

It said, “We had hoped something like this would have been talked through internally first as a team to come to an agreement or resolution on the matter.”

We are aware of the statement made by our former CEO and are internally assessing the situation:



– We have not abandoned the project and don’t intend to by any means.



– Our plan was to launch an update video to OneSec V2 showcasing a high end product that pushes the boundaries… — OpSec (@OpSecCloud) November 14, 2024

The company’s OPSEC token plummeted over 88% last July after the OpSec team claimed a security breach resulted in the theft of funds from its staking contact. Multiple users reportedly questioned this narrative, raising the idea of a potential pump-and-dump scheme. OPSEC’s price never recovered.

Some users are questioning Williams’ resignation, calling it a “planned exit,” and are demanding accountability.

An “ask me anything” X space will be hosted by Williams soon, but he has yet to decide on a date.

