MicroStrategy wanted bitcoin rule change — not billions in tax bills

For years, MicroStrategy (MSTR) founder Michael Saylor has been complaining that regulators have been unfairly forcing him to undervalue bitcoin (BTC) as a corporate asset. As of January 1, 2025, he got his wish — and might have created an unexpected, multi-billion dollar tax bill in the process.

Prior to 2025, Financial Accounting Standards Board’s (FASB) reporting standards for Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings classified MicroStrategy’s BTC as an “indefinite-lived intangible asset.”

This designation required MicroStrategy, as a public company, to permanently mark down the value of its BTC when it declined in USD price. Permanently marked down, the company could never mark up the value again, unless it actually sold the asset.

Saylor decried this unfair treatment, claiming it was lunacy to not be able to report a gain after a markdown even as BTC’s price rebounded.

Saylor fought for an ostensibly BTC-friendly change to FASB accounting standards for public companies. He got his wish via rule change ASU 2023-08 — which immediately backfired in the form of billions in upcoming tax liabilities.

Bitcoin as an indefinite-lived intangible asset

For context, this rule change issue specifically applies to corporate tax treatment of BTC; this isn’t a tax issue for individuals.

As of January 1, the FASB allows corporations to reclassify BTC, meaning that they may now record gains when its price increases. Companies can list their BTC holdings at their real dollar value as of the reporting date, including price changes from quarter to quarter.

Critically, if MicroStrategy decides to opt-in to accounting standards based on this reclassification, it would mean that would qualify for a new minimum tax and could owe a 15% unrealized gains tax on its up to $17 billion in unsold BTC profit.

Normally, capital gains taxes only apply after someone sells an asset. However, in 2022, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act which added a new, “corporate alternative minimum tax” and was a major change to the FASB’s accounting rules.

Surprise taxes on MicroStrategy’s unsold BTC

At first, some doubted whether the concept of taxes on unsold assets was true, but it seems to be the case.

According to WSJ’s Jonathan Weil and Simplify Asset Management Chief Analyst Michael Green, opting-in to the ability to mark-to-market its BTC gains means that MicroStrategy would have to pay taxes on even unrealized gains starting as early as 2026.

No, it’s a current liability. Same treatment as traders in S&P futures — Michael Green (@profplum99) January 24, 2025

The same treatment is given to traders in undelivered futures products. Unfortunately, in the complex IRS system, sometimes tax can be due before the gain is actually realized.

As a result of the rule change, MicroStrategy is seeking help from the Trump administration. At this point, only politics can adjust IRS rules to exempt companies from paying taxes on such unrealized gains.

MicroStrategy even admitted to this minimum tax in its recent quarterly filing. On page 6, it states that it is “currently evaluating the potential implications of unrealized fair value gains” because the company’s mark-to-market valuation of its BTC could make the company subject to the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT) “in the tax years 2026 and beyond unless the proposed regulations with respect to CAMT are revised to provide relief.”

So far, the IRS hasn’t carved out BTC or digital asset holdings in any exemption from its new, corporate alternative minimum tax.

