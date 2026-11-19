AI giant Anthropic will likely raise more in its IPO than any firm in history, with a predicted valuation over $1T.

Anthropic’s IPO today will be one of the largest in history, both in terms of the amount raised and in the valuation of the firm itself.

The AI giant expects to offer its shares at a price of $83, valuing it at over $1 trillion, upsized from its original filings.

Additionally, Anthropic is offering an additional placement of its Class N (non-voting) shares to certain partners that would raise an additional $26 billion.

In total, if underwriters also take advantage of their opportunity to purchase additional shares, then the prospectus predicts the Anthropic IPO will have net proceeds of “approximately $117.0 billion.”

Anthropic’s valuation at the time of IPO will be less than SpaceX’s.

Read more: Anthropic was keeping its IPO share price secret — footnote reveals $71.43

Anthropic’s founders have structured things so that they’ll maintain more than 50% of the votes in the firm, using an entity called Founder LLC.

This is despite the fact that they’ll own a much smaller portion, aided by the extra votes of their special Class F shares.

The founders also have their own Class A shares that also give them additional votes.

Anthropic’s Financials

Anthropic will be heading into this IPO with massive losses totaling over $100 billion for the year so far. These are mostly accounting-driven and related to convertible notes.

When you take Anthropic’s adjustments into account, the last two quarters have both had a positive adjusted net income.

Anthropic has also claimed that its revenue has passed what it spends on compute, though for the most recent quarter its compute bill grew approximately 77%, while its revenue grew “only” 47%.

However, in absolute terms, its revenue still grew faster than the spending on compute.

Anthropic’s partnerships do have a cost, though.

In many cases, the company has committed to spending tens of billions with these firms like Amazon, Google, and Broadcom.

Interestingly, for the year so far, Anthropic discloses that approximately 5-7% of its revenue came from customers who were eventually found to be breaking the rules, and it warned, “Customers may evade our controls, and customers whose access is restricted or terminated may re-register under new accounts.

“As a result, revenue from such customers may continue or recur notwithstanding our enforcement efforts.”

Anthropic further disclosed that its “top five customers represented approximately 25% of our revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.”

It also disclosed that approximately 71% of its revenue came from the US.

Read more: Anthropic outranks most IPOs in history

Super-intelligence

One of the fascinating changes that has come about as this S-1 has been amended is related to its usage of “Super Intelligence.”

The original S-1 didn’t use the term “Super Intelligence” or “SI” to describe any part of its business. Its only use of the term being the name of the Center for Advancing Innovation and Standards for Super Intelligence.

However, its most recent amended version does use the term.

Now it notes, “For purposes of this prospectus, to avoid confusion, we use the terms ‘super intelligence,’ ‘SI,’ ‘artificial intelligence,’ and ‘AI’ interchangeably.

On September 29, 2026, the US president issued Executive Order 14434, which directs federal executive departments and agencies to use the terms ‘Super Intelligence’ and ‘SI’ in place of ‘Artificial Intelligence’ and ‘AI.'”

What are the risks?

Anthropic’s S-1 for this IPO includes many risks, some of which are boilerplate, but it also notes some interesting risks.

These include:

“Our models have in the past behaved, and may in the future behave, in unintended, misaligned, or autonomous ways, including by taking harmful actions that no user or third party directed”

“The political environment and our engagement with policymakers and public positions on AI regulation and safety could subject us to heightened scrutiny, political backlash, or disproportionate regulatory action”

“Our sales to government entities and highly regulated organizations are subject to challenges and risks”

“Unfavorable media coverage regarding our business, our models, platform, and applications, the impacts of AI, and the AI industry more broadly could adversely affect our business”

“Many of the risks we face are interconnected and may compound or trigger cascading adverse effects across our business, which could amplify their overall impact.”

SpaceX

One of the inevitable comparisons for Anthropic is SpaceX, another massive recent IPO in the AI industry.

For one thing, both firms have connections to another AI heavyweight, OpenAI.

Elon Musk, who leads SpaceX, was previously the OpenAI co-chair and would eventually merge xAI into SpaceX.

Similarly, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei was previously OpenAI’s vice president of research.

Daniela Amodei, the president and chair of Anthropic, was previously OpenAI’s vice president of safety.

SpaceX and Anthropic are also linked because Anthropic buys substantial amounts of compute that Anthropic purchases from SpaceX.

Read more: DoorDash has outperformed SpaceX by 48% since IPO

More than one-third of SpaceX revenue for quarter three came from this “Customer B,” its unnamed customer who’s spending lines up with Anthropic.

The two firms are also similar in other ways, even raising similar amounts in their IPO.

In both cases, the founders have kept voting control of their firms.

Both even had similar revenue in quarter three of this year.

FTX

People have inevitably brought up Sam Bankman-Fried’s theft from his customers when they talk about Anthropic.

One of the dozens of investments he made with stolen funds was in Anthropic. The initial increase in value of this firm was one of the things that made it possible for customers to receive back the amount they had in dollar amounts on the day of bankruptcy despite the billions in misappropriated funds.

Caroline Ellison and Nishad Singh also had equity in Anthropic but forfeited it after they pleaded guilty.

Read more: Manifund hires Caroline Ellison while fighting FTX over $1.5M

Those shares would, of course, be worth even more now than then, but that doesn’t change the fundamental nature of the crime.

Protos will be following this Anthropic IPO as it develops over its first day.

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