Anthropic outranks most IPOs in history

Anthropic’s IPO filing is a mixed bag, setting nominal records among historical IPOs for losses, revenue retention, and accumulated deficit.

Anthropic is on pace to outrank most IPOs in history across several metrics, including revenue retention rate, capital raised prior to its IPO, and expected IPO proceeds.

The company also ranks in the top three IPOs in history on numerous other metrics. For example, its six-month revenue growth of 1,300% for the first half of 2026 compared to 2025 is a percentage outranked by only Groupon’s 2,200% at IPO.

In addition, Anthropic’s $6.6 million in revenue per employee is bested only by the 2012 IPO of PBF Energy, and its $1.5 trillion expected valuation puts it third behind Aramco’s $1.7 trillion and SpaceX’s $1.8 trillion.

Anthropic is on pace to outrank most IPOs in history across several metrics.

Anthropic ranks among top IPOs on negative metrics, too

The Claude maker lost $66.3 billion in the second quarter, according to the IPO prospectus it filed on Monday.

That nominally beats AIG’s $61.7 billion from late 2008 as the largest quarterly loss in US corporate history, mostly thanks to repriced convertible debt.

Expanding the time range to 12 months maintains Anthropic’s #1 rank on this bad leaderboard.

Over the 12 months ending June 30, 2026, the company lost $109.7 billion. That nominally tops the previous corporate records of AOL Time Warner’s 2002 loss and AIG’s 2008 loss.

Anthropic’s accumulated deficit going into its IPO is also in first place at $132.9 billion.

The company acknowledged that the figure “includes $113.2 billion related to changes in the fair value of our convertible notes driven by increases in our enterprise valuation and derivative liabilities.”

SpaceX, the prior record holder for accumulated deficit, reported an accumulated deficit of $41.3 billion as of its IPO prospectus.

On a somewhat neutral metric, Anthropic ranks #1 by the amount of money it already plans to spend after its IPO. Specifically, it expects to spend $265.6 billion on computational services over the next few years.

SpaceX, the prior record holder in this department, disclosed just $28 billion of non-cancelable commitments during its IPO.

Read more: Anthropic was keeping its IPO share price secret — footnote reveals $71.43

Best net revenue retention in IPO history?

Finally, Anthropic touts approximately 900% net revenue retention, easily outranking any prior US IPO in this very positive metric. By comparison, Snowflake reported approximately 150% at IPO.

Of course, Anthropic modified the definition of net revenue retention to suit its purposes, including customers paying as low as $1 over the course of an entire year.

Conveniently, its definition counts any customer that paid $1 or more in the previous year’s corresponding quarter, minus Pro and Max subscribers.

With that omission, the world might never learn the actual churn rate of Pro and Max subscribers.

the craziest number in Anthropic’s IPO filing isn’t the revenue



it’s 900% net revenue retention



companies that paid them $100 last year are paying ~$900 now https://t.co/8v7c34u6pb — shirish (@shiri_shh) October 26, 2026

Another metric is likely but hasn’t yet occurred. Anthropic expects to generate $100 billion in IPO sale proceeds. If it succeeds at that goal, that figure would beat the $86.3 billion of stock SpaceX sold, including underwriters’ purchases.

Private companies have raised more money outside of public markets, such as OpenAI’s $122 billion raise in March, but $100 billion would be the largest IPO proceeds figure in history.

Other disclosures by Anthropic defy ranking.

Revenue surged from $41 million in 2023 to $16.3 billion in the first half of 2026. That’s probably the largest notional amount of revenue increase relatively to its starting point for an IPO, but absolute percent growth figures have been higher on earlier IPOs from their various starting points.

Anthropic also boasted that “Claude has experienced the fastest enterprise adoption of any technology in history.” Although Claude is certainly tremendously popular, Anthropic left the supporting revenue figure blank for that claim, preventing Protos from verifying its rank.

Despite how impressive some of its figures are, the prospectus warns against extrapolation.

“We do not expect our revenue will continue to grow at comparable rates,” Anthropic’s lawyers admitted, “and we cannot assure you that it will continue to grow at all.”

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