SpaceX’s biggest stock unlocks are still ahead

The $207B unlock of SpaceX stock this month broke its all-time record, and June 2027 could be 3x larger.

Record amounts of SpaceX stock are entering the market, and over the next eight months, the volume is set to increase even more.

SpaceX set an all-time record this month when it removed selling restrictions on more than $200 billion worth of insider stock, and share unlocks at the rocket, satellite, AI, and social media conglomerate are set to surpass $1 trillion soon.

An unlock removes sale restrictions on existing shares, it doesn’t create new shares or bring new money into the company.

Because SpaceX’s market cap included most unlocked shares while they were locked, a market capitalization chart of SPCX, the company’s Nasdaq-listed common stock, will not typically show sudden spikes in value.

Instead of a literal dilution of supply de novo, unlocks allow sales from a known, pre-determined supply.

Protos has compiled a 11-month chart of SpaceX unlocks since August of this year through the end of the second quarter in June 2027, including unlocks in early July 2027 that will trigger right after that Q2 report.

SpaceX share unlocks, August 2026 – July 2027. Click to enlarge.

Another trillion dollars of SpaceX to unlock

August 2026 unlocked about $144 billion, September $106 billion, and October $308 billion. All eight releases so far total roughly $559 billion.

For context, SpaceX raised just $75 billion in its base IPO, so insider unlocks over the last three months have granted access to more than seven times that initial figure.

October will remain the largest unlock month in the company’s history for about eight months. Specifically, Elon Musk’s 366-day lockup ends on June 12, 2027, freeing up a staggering 6.4 billion shares, plus 352 million shares from other insiders.

Even assuming the price of SpaceX trades flat from today’s $143 share price, June’s unlocks will be worth over $900 billion. Musk’s block alone will exceed October’s all-time record by 3x.

Read more: SpaceX crashed too hard for insiders’ bonus unlock

Going forward from today, unlocks through July 2027 at SpaceX sum over $1.2 trillion.

December 8 comes first, with 797.6 million shares worth about $114 billion scheduled for unlock.

That total includes 455.8 million shares that missed their August 2026 release when the stock failed a price hurdle.

Share unlocks don’t automatically add selling pressure into the order book. Unrestricting shares simply allows their owners to make choices about whether or not to sell.

Moreover, future unlocks are subject to modification and delays. Forecasted dates above could change at any time based on decisions by shareholders or the board of directors at SpaceX.

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