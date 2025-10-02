Liberland algorithm elects Justin Sun as prime minister for fifth time

Controversial crypto billionaire Justin Sun has been elected Liberland prime minister for the fifth time since the micronation began carrying out blockchain-based elections last year.

The territory, which is nestled between Serbia and Croatia and holds an election every three months, announced the results of Wednesday’s vote today.

Alongside Sun, Cambridge Analytica whistleblower, Brittany Nicole Kaiser, was elected as “congresswoman.”

Justin Sun is at the top right of Liberland’s graph of staked tokens vs score.

To vote in Liberland’s elections, citizens must first stake the governance token Liberland Merits (LLM). They then choose which candidates they want to vote for and their tokens are “proportionally” allocated using the “Pergamon algorithm.”

Liberland says this distribution of staked LLM helps “promote fair representation across all voters.”

Sun is noted as initially staking 6.8 million LLM, before receiving a final stake of 997,000 LLM and a score of 687. This is more than double the amount of points allocated to runner-up, “Blueocean786.”

Interestingly, Liberland says a high initial stake “doesn’t guarantee election.” Regardless, Sun, with the highest stake this time round, has won five consecutive elections.

Other elected officials include Tariq Abbasi, Navid Saberin, Michal Ptacni, Dorian Stern Vukotic, and Karnika Yashwant. They were elected as secretary of state, minister of finance, minister of justice, secretary of technology, and congressman, respectively.

Protos is pretty sure Sun hasn’t been to Liberland

Sun has been busy since he was elected in Liberland’s first test election in October last year.

His US fraud case was paused by the Securities and Exchange Commission after investing millions of dollars into Donald Trump’s various crypto projects, he went to space after paying $28 million for a ticket on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, and he sued Bloomberg over the disclosure of his assets.

More recently, he was “roasted” at Token2049 by the actor and comedian T.J. Miller.

However, one thing he hasn’t done, based on his online posts, is actually visit Liberland in person.

If he did decide to go, he’d have to fly to Croatia, make his way to the town of Zmajevac, and walk at least 8 kilometers to reach the Liberland commune.

If the tide is high, however, he’ll either have to swim or travel by boat.

Liberland recently put out a call for permanent residents and has finished work on a beach bar and treehouse. However, this is a far cry from the proposed 18-hole golf course and $30 million infrastructure plan it shared this year.

On the digital side of things, the micronation wants all of its legislation “on-chain” by the end of the year, it’s partnered with crypto exchange Bifinance, and has expanded the availability of its Liberland Dollar token.

