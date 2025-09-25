Justin Sun represents 99.9% of blacklisted World Liberty tokens

Conflict erupted between Justin Sun — an advisor to the Donald Trump-affiliated World Liberty Financial — and the rest of the project’s team when World Liberty blacklisted a large number of Sun’s WLFI tokens after his team shifted them from his wallet to exchanges.

Blacklisting is a tool that the World Liberty team has used sparingly, with a total of only four addresses added so far.

These are:

0x4c1640caf9Ec0D3Ad8E32D3BBc2dD7D6745ef790 (an address originally funded from Binance)

0xF668cc6cdE8ae8670d90400c32EfD78C8d6E243A (owns kaas.eth)

0xB9b8EF61b7851276B0239757A039d54a23804CBb (owns bruno.eth)

0x5AB26169051d0D96217949ADb91E86e51a5FDA74 (Justin Sun)

The Sun address is labeled as “TRON DAO” but is where the World Liberty Financial tokens were sent after Sun’s investment in the project, a decision over which no DAO was consulted.

A review of all of these addresses on Etherscan shows that all four are still blacklisted, and Justin Sun represents 99.9% of all tokens on World Liberty Financial’s blacklist so far.

Besides Sun being the largest investor in World Liberty and an advisor to the project, World Liberty has also added multiple Sun-affiliated tokens to its portfolio, including Sun-founded TRON and Sun-advised Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC).

