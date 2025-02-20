<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1907351">Kaito’s ‘yap-to-earn’ airdrop doxes and ranks crypto influencers</a>

A highly-anticipated airdrop has inadvertently leaked the wallets of crypto influencers — and ranked them by net worth. Kaito (KAITO) is the airdrop token that powers Yap-to-Earn, a rewards program for influencers who authenticate to its API to sync their X tweets with Kaito.

Shortly after 7am New York time, Kaito protocol on Coinbase’s Base blockchain began trading around a $1 billion market capitalization. Within an hour, it rallied 50%, and it has been declining ever since.

That Kaito’s airdrop-incentivized launch somewhat flopped is far less interesting than what it exposed about key opinion leaders (KOLs) who lead massive crowds of social media followers. By claiming KAITO tokens, crypto influencers exposed their Ledger, Trezor, and MetaMask wallet addresses for the world to analyze.

$KAITO airdrop might be the biggest "leak" of KOLS wallets ever.



I analysed who claimed, sort by allocation and BAM, you have a huge list of influencers wallets.



Some data and the dashboard to track the airdrop live👇 pic.twitter.com/pDK5TP1o5G — dethective (@dethective) February 20, 2025 “The biggest leak of KOLS wallets ever.”

KOL doxxed, immediately flash-crashes in panic

Already, blockchain researchers have created leaderboards that rank the usernames of some of the biggest celebrities in crypto. Ansem ranks third among airdrop claimants, second to the comically incompetent ZoomerBoomer who market-sold his airdrop and flash-crashed the price from $1.04 to $0.68 — the precise low of the day.

Ethereum educator Sassal with 275,000 followers on X claimed the sixth-largest Kaito airdrop today, followed closely by IcoBeast with his 36,000 followers.

Other crypto celebrities who self-doxxed their wallets by participating in Kaito’s airdrop include Ignas, Mteam, and Mike Dudas.

Read more: Scoop: Law firm suing Pump Fun faces violent threats and doxxing

Although claiming an airdrop can be a lucrative way to access giveaway money, it certainly doxes the wallet to not only the team but anyone with a blockchain explorer.

In addition, fake or fraudulent airdrop processes have historically compromised the security of wallets by adding extraneous permissions that allow theft of funds.

As of 12:30pm New York time, traders had claimed 26.1 million of the maximum 30 million KAITO tokens allocated to the airdrop. Founders allocated 3% of KAITO’s total supply to their airdrop giveaway.

Got a tip? Send us an email or ProtonMail. For more informed news, follow us on X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.