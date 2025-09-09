CHART: Has Trump been good for TRON?

TRON founder Justin Sun has become one of Donald Trump’s most important supporters, investing tens of millions into both the $TRUMP memecoin and the World Liberty Financial project.

For its part, World Liberty Financial has embraced Sun, who also owns Poloniex and HTX, naming him an advisor to the project, as well as investing in tokens for the TRON network (TRX) and Sun-advised Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC).

It has also chosen TRON as one of the blockchains on which it issues its USD1 stablecoin.

However, more recently this relationship has fallen on hard times, with World Liberty Financial choosing to freeze a large number of WLFI tokens that Sun appeared to move from HTX-affiliated addresses to other exchanges.

Despite these problems, TRON has grown substantially since Trump’s election, seeing its market capitalization increase by approximately 120% since election day.

Bitcoin, for comparison, saw its market cap appreciate by approximately 66% over that same period.

There was a rapid increase in TRON’s market cap a few days after Sun was named as advisor to World Liberty, before it gradually ground its way back down (though it stayed above its election day level).

Once the Securities and Exchange Commission chose to pause its ongoing litigation against Sun and TRON, the price of TRON began to increase steadily, though more recently, especially since the WLFI tokens were blacklisted, it has seemed to fall.

Broadly, TRON has substantially outperformed BTC since Trump was elected, while Sun embraced Trump and was first embraced and then blacklisted by Trump projects.

