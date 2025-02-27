<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1917053">IMF approves El Salvador’s $1.4B loan but imposes bitcoin restrictions</a>

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) executive board approved a $1.4 billion loan with El Salvador on Wednesday that requires the bitcoin-centric state to scale back its involvement with the cryptocurrency.

The deal was initially struck last December and required the approval of the IMF board. Its goal is to strengthen El Salvador’s public finances, governance, and growth while addressing the risks of its “Bitcoin project.”

The IMF’s Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair, Nigel Clarke, said the program, “will confine government engagement in Bitcoin-related economic activities, as well as government transactions in and purchases of bitcoin.”

"Globalism" has outmaneuvered Bukele and #Bitcoin.@IMFNews just granted El Salvador a $1.4B loan. In exchange, the Bukele administration agreed to reduce government involvement in #Bitcoin, including halting Bitcoin purchases.

It will make acceptance of bitcoin voluntary and restrict “public sector engagement in Bitcoin-related activities.”

“Transparency of the public crypto e-wallet has been strengthened, and the government plans to gradually unwind its participation in the e-wallet,” Clarke added.

The IMF has been reluctant to loan to El Salvador due to its bitcoin proclivity. The country made bitcoin its legal tender in 2021 but backtracked on that legislation earlier this month.

In 2021 El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele promised he would build “Bitcoin City.” However, in 2023 the country’s Ministry of Public Works noted there is no Bitcoin City project. CoinDesk visited the proposed site this month and spotted no signs of construction.

The country is known for buying bitcoin daily and has accrued a 6,090-bitcoin reserve worth $524 million. However, between February 18 and February 24, it stopped its daily purchases, picking them up again on February 25, when it bought seven coins worth $661,000.

Yesterday’s approval means El Salvador will receive an immediate disbursement of roughly $113 million. The IMF also claims that the deal will “catalyze additional multilateral financial support,” and El Salvador will receive an overall financing package of $3.5 billion over the deal’s 40-month period.

