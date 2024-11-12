<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1748724">How much Fairshake and its affiliates spent in your state</a>

Fairshake and its affiliated Super PACs, Protect Progress and Defend American Jobs, were very active contributors to this election cycle, spending successfully across a variety of different races.

Protos used Federal Election Commission data compiled by OpenSecrets to help determine which states were the largest recipients of funds from these crypto industry-affiliated entities.

This approximately $133 million in spending was dominated by Ohio, where over $40 million was spent by Defend American Jobs to support the campaign of Republican Bernie Moreno, who has clinched the state’s Senate race.

Read more: Crypto promises that Donald Trump must now live up to

Other expensive races saw approximately $10 million used to oppose Katie Porter in the California Democratic Senate Primary, $10 million to support Democrat Elissa Slotkin in her successful Michigan race for the Senate, and slightly more than $10 million to support Democrat Ruben Gallego in his successful Arizona Senate run.

Andreessen Horowitz, an important Silicon Valley venture capital firm, has already committed over $23 million to Fairshake and its affiliated Super PACs for the 2026 midterm cycle, ensuring crypto will remain an election issue.

Got a tip? Send us an email or ProtonMail. For more informed news, follow us on X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.