How much Fairshake and its affiliates spent in your state
Fairshake and its affiliated Super PACs, Protect Progress and Defend American Jobs, were very active contributors to this election cycle, spending successfully across a variety of different races.
Protos used Federal Election Commission data compiled by OpenSecrets to help determine which states were the largest recipients of funds from these crypto industry-affiliated entities.
This approximately $133 million in spending was dominated by Ohio, where over $40 million was spent by Defend American Jobs to support the campaign of Republican Bernie Moreno, who has clinched the state’s Senate race.
Read more: Crypto promises that Donald Trump must now live up to
Other expensive races saw approximately $10 million used to oppose Katie Porter in the California Democratic Senate Primary, $10 million to support Democrat Elissa Slotkin in her successful Michigan race for the Senate, and slightly more than $10 million to support Democrat Ruben Gallego in his successful Arizona Senate run.
Andreessen Horowitz, an important Silicon Valley venture capital firm, has already committed over $23 million to Fairshake and its affiliated Super PACs for the 2026 midterm cycle, ensuring crypto will remain an election issue.
Got a tip? Send us an email or ProtonMail. For more informed news, follow us on X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.