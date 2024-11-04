<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1735972">Andreessen Horowitz is already spending big on the 2026 midterms</a>

Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), an important Silicon Valley venture capital firm, has announced that it will be “contributing over $23 million in additional funds to Fairshake and its affiliated PACs for the 2026 midterm election cycle.”

In the blog post announcing the move, the firm notes that it intends to support “legislators from both sides of the aisle who understand that crypto isn’t red or blue but is critical in ensuring America remains the leader in technology.”

Federal Election Commission (FEC) data compiled by OpenSecrets show that partners of a16z have contributed $44 million to the current election cycle. This is exceeded by $45 million in donations from Ripple and slightly over $45 million from Coinbase.

A variety of other crypto industry participants have also donated to Fairshake, including Jump Crypto, Circle, and Kraken.

Additionally, Phil Potter, former Chief Strategy Officer of Bitfinex and Tether, has also donated, as have the Winklevoss Twins, Matt Huang and Fred Ehrsam of Paradigm, and Fred Wilson of Union Square Ventures.

OpenSecrets data summary states that this election cycle, the PAC spent approximately $14 million to support Democrats, around $13.5 million to oppose Democrats and $13 million to support Republicans.

a16z’s commitment to 2026 suggests that the crypto industry hopes to continue making support for it an important election issue.

