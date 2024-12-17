<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1805672">Haliey Welch’s HAWK token team breaks silence to shift the blame</a>

The team behind Haliey Welch’s controversial “Hawk Tuah” crypto project HAWK, has finally spoken out after 12 days of silence in the wake of the token’s collapse.

Welch herself has also been absent from her social channels since the token’s botched launch. The last thing she said was, “I’m going to bed, I’ll speak to y’all in the morning,” which spawned a series of memes joking that she’s still asleep.

However, the team that launched the HAWK token, overHere, which had been silent since December 5, finally spoke yesterday in an attempt to distance itself from the mess.

OverHere claims its role was “unofficial” and “uncontracted.” As such, it says it received no fees and made no profit from HAWK’s launch. Instead, it places much of the blame on “Doc Hollywood,” who apparently “controlled all token decisions, fees, treasury.”

Doc Hollywood was allegedly silent despite “market chaos” and “watered down” participation conditions, including shelving of a planned token lock-up. It was also allegedly his decision to implement the 15% fees and he apparently lied about overHere’s capacity in the project.

As for overHere, it admitted that it should’ve spoken out sooner and that it trusted the wrong partners while spending too much time fixing other people’s mess. OverHere claims that Welch’s team needs to step up, Doc needs to step down, and a full treasury audit is needed. It said, “Without Haliey’s engagement, nothing changes.”

OverHere has, however, failed to address the purpose of a Cayman Islands foundation and British Virgin Islands business the team repeatedly referred to in an X Spaces.

According to Crypto Sleuth Coffeezilla, the team pre-sold millions of tokens to investors who then dumped their holdings when the token sale went live. There was also a problem with a crypto sniper and the team also implemented transaction fees of 15%.

At launch, the token hit a high of $0.000856 before plummeting in price. It’s now at $0.0000000000164, having decreased by 100% since its all-time high.

