Football legends Ronaldinho, Luis Figo sued for Omegapro crypto scam promo

Victims of the $4 billion Omegapro cryptocurrency pyramid scheme are suing famous footballers for their promotional involvement, including Vinicius Jr., Ronaldhino, and Luis Figo.

Omegapro was a crypto investment firm based in Dubai that promised investors stunning returns of up to 300% within 14 months. Through aggressive marketing tactics and celebrity endorsements, the firm attracted almost 3 million customers and their collective $4 billion.

However, regulators across the globe soon caught on. France, Belgium, Spain, and Peru were among the countries that issued fraud warnings for Omegapro. The Spanish Securities Market Commission added the company to its list of non-transparent financial businesses.

Somehow, this didn’t stop renowned football players from participating in its promo. Around 20 current and former footballers are named in the lawsuit, which also includes Kaká, Carles Puyol, Roberto Carlos, and Fernando Hierro. They’re accused of promoting and perpetuating a fraudulent investment scheme despite the explicit warning signs.

“All football players who have been seen at Omegapro events will be sued by us in London,” said lawyer and investigator Lars Olofsson (via el Diario). Spain will also be suing the players, though it remains unclear whether the lawsuit will hold up in local court.

Figo, Casillas, and Ronaldinho gathered their friends to play a promotional football match for Omegapro in Dubai (via el Diario).

In November 2022, around the time FTX was going under, the company halted withdrawals and shut down user accounts. In a flash, it had made off with victims’ entire life savings.

According to some victims, their endorsements convinced them to keep their money in the scheme, even when they had their doubts.

“How was it supposed to be a scam?” asked one victim named Dolores, who lost all of her savings, €18,000 ($19,000), to Omegapro. “If even the footballers were involved and the company’s logo was projected on a skyscraper in Dubai!” (translated from Spanish via La Vanguardia).

“I just wanted to live like them,” said another victim, 51-year-old Marta, to el Diario. “I thought: Why not me?” Marta has also lost thousands of euros in the crypto pyramid scheme.

In July, Omegapro cofounder Andreas Szakacs was arrested in Turkey. The Swede had reportedly fled to the country and had changed his name to Emre Avci. By September, Dutch managing director Robert V. was also arrested in Turkey.

