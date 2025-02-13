<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1896697">CZ lets memecoin traders fight it out for Broccoli dominance</a>

Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the billionaire Binance founder who spent almost four months in prison, has revealed the name of his dog “Broccoli,” causing chaos among memecoin traders and spawning hundreds of token launches.

CZ teased launching a memecoin on X yesterday by asking his 9.7 million followers how to launch a token based on his dog. The post sparked an instant avalanche of dog-themed memecoins and traders looking to profit from any tokens that may prove popular.

Today, CZ revealed that his dog, a Belgian Malinois, is called Broccoli. He said, “I wanted a name that starts with B and has some green in it, so I named him Broccoli. It also has a blocky sound, as in blockiichain.”

The post caused Four Meme, Binance’s memecoin launcher, to temporarily crash. Now the site is inundated with memecoin’s based on the dog.

Dog-themed coins based on Broccoli flooded Pump Fun (Left) and Four Meme (Right). Four Meme screenshot shared by Kevin Lee.

Pump Fun is also flooded with memecoins based on Broccoli. The Justin Sun-backed memecoin platform, Sun Pump, however, has just three tokens listed based on CZ’s dog at the time of writing.

When unveiling Broccoli, CZ said that he may “interact” with the popular Broccoli memecoins, but stressed, “I am just posting my dog’s picture and name. I am NOT issuing a memecoin myself. It’s up to the community to do that (or not).”

Let the best in the community win. — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) February 13, 2025

As a result, hundreds of memecoins are now fighting for dominance in hopes of becoming the closest thing to an “official” Broccoli token. Some traders have managed to make profits of over $500,000 launching their own tokens after CZ’s reveal.

