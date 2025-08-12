Solana CEO ghosts Burwick Law 9 times over Pump Fun lawsuit

Solana CEO Anatoly Yakovenko has managed to dodge nine attempts to serve him a Pump Fun lawsuit accusing him of playing a part in the memecoin platform’s fraudulent casino enterprise.

Law firms Burwick Law and Wolf Popper recently filed an amended lawsuit naming crypto firms Solana and Jito, along with various executives, as defendants in their case against Pump Fun.

They began serving defendants last week, including both Solana Labs and Jito Labs. However, after repeated “diligent efforts,” the firms failed to serve Yakovenko, fellow Solana co-founder Raj Gokal, Solana Foundation President Lily Liu, Jito CEO and COO Lucas Bruder, and Brian Smith.

They were also unable to serve the Jito Foundation itself.

Yakovenko, who lives in a luxury apartment in San Francisco, dodged three attempts to serve him on August 5. Burwick Law claims they were unsuccessful “due to the secured nature of the building, and lack of response.”

Read more: Solana Labs and Jito Labs served Pump Fun lawsuit

The fact that Jito Foundation hasn’t been served yet is odd, since the firms have already served Jito Labs. Burwick Law argues that the overlapping leadership and the shared work between the firms mean the Jito Foundation is likely already aware of the legal action.

The firm tried serving Jito Foundation six times with no luck, and reiterated that the Labs/Foundation “bifurcation is designed to create the appearance of decentralization and avoid US regulatory oversight.”

As a result of these delays, Burwick Law has asked for more time to serve the absent defendants, and also to serve them via email, mail, direct messages on X, and through Jito Labs’ legal counsel.

If this extra time is granted, Burwick Law and Wolf Popper will have an extra 20 days to serve the defendants.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.