Could Polymarket reveal a crypto token at Token2049?

Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan has fuelled rumors that the prediction market is about to launch its own token after teasing he may have “a little something to say” at Token2049.

Coplan was responding to analysis that showed Polymarket made almost $10 million in revenue this weekend, dwarfing the $2.6 million in revenue made by decentralized derivatives exchange Hyperliquid.

It also noted that Hyperliquid’s HYPE token is “an $86 billion token,” referring to its fully diluted valuation. As a result, multiple users on X believe Coplan is teasing a Polymarket crypto token and a potential airdrop.

Read more: US-Israeli war with Iran forces TOKEN2049 cancellation

One user suggested it could be called “POLY,” while others joked there might be “a Polymarket token before GTA 6?!”

Finance blogger ZeroHedge claimed, “Time for a crypto token that actually transcends crypto and goes mainstream.”

Balaji Srinivasan booked for Token2049

This year’s Token2049 will take place in Singapore on October 7 and October 8.

There are normally two Token2049 events a year, but an earlier event scheduled to take place in Dubai in April was cancelled and pushed back a year due to the ongoing US-Iran war.

Coplan will be speaking alongside former Coinbase exec and founder of the Network State, Balaji Srinivasan.

Read more: Israeli soldier allegedly used military secrets to gamble on Polymarket

In the UK, MP’s have called for the authorities to intervene after Polymarket offered bets on whether or not banks HSBC and Lloyds will fail. This is despite the prediction market not being available in the country.

A US insider trading investigation was also expanded last week to probe prediction markets offered by Hyperliquid, Crypto.com, and Aristotle Exchange.

Overseen by Republican House Oversight Committee member James Comer, the investigation follows a previous insider trading probe that looked into Kalshi and Polymarket in May.

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