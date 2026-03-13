US-Israeli war with Iran forces TOKEN2049 cancellation

TOKEN2049, which was due to take place in Dubai in April, has reportedly been cancelled amid growing concerns for conference goers’ safety due to the ongoing US-Israel war with Iran.

As reported by Wu Blockchain, a document was sent to TOKEN2049 sponsors warning that the event would be pushed back to April 2027 due to “current geopolitical conditions” and their impact on “international travel, participation, and event logistics.”

It claimed that preparations for the conference had been continuing and that the decision “was not taken lightly.”

Organizers said, “ensuring the global crypto industry can gather safely, and at the scale and quality that define TOKEN2049, remains our top priority.”

Exclusive: The Dubai TOKEN2049 summit, originally scheduled for April 29-30, 2026, has been postponed to April 21-22, 2027. This comes after several locations in Dubai were attacked by Iranian drones and shrapnel, prompting many in the crypto industry to evacuate. pic.twitter.com/aSl4qbRKKr — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) March 13, 2026

Read more: Is ‘cloud seeding’ behind Dubai floods that wrecked TOKEN2049?

It noted that sponsors for the 2026 event will be carried over to next year’s conference, and stressed that it remains committed to maintaining its “long term presence” in Dubai.

The cancelation comes just four days after TOKEN2049 told Fortune that the event would continue as planned and preparations were in full swing.

A separate conference for TON, a cryptocurrency once associated with Telegram, cancelled its May Dubai event yesterday due to the ongoing conflict.

Dubai arrests people filming Iran strikes in the country

The ongoing war in the Middle East has led to retaliatory attacks from Iran targeting US-Israel allied states in the Gulf, including the United Arab Emirates, specifically Dubai.

Drone attacks reportedly targeted the city’s financial centre earlier today, while drones fell near its airport earlier in the week.

It’s also been targeted by missile fire, and the Burj Al Arab and luxury Palm Jumeirah area, both situated near the intended TOKEN2049 venue, have been attacked.

Several people have been arrested and charged after filming and posting the attacks.

Read more: How bombing Iran shifted oil and bitcoin prices

Iran recently closed the Strait of Hormuz and has reportedly attacked at least 18 ships attempting to pass through it since the conflict began. The route was critical for shipping oil, and its closure has caused its price to skyrocket.

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