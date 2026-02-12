Israeli soldier allegedly used military secrets to gamble on Polymarket

Israel is attempting to prosecute a reserve soldier who allegedly used military secrets to place bets on security operations via Polymarket.

Polymarket offers a multitude of markets on various military operations, from bets on the outcome of the Ukraine/Russia war, to more specific targeted missile strikes against various countries.

Israel’s Shin Bet security agency announced today that the soldier — who is facing court along with an alleged civilian accomplice — used “classified reports” accessed via their military role to help make bets that could threaten Israel’s national security.

The pair is charged with numerous security offences, as well as bribery and obstruction of justice. Several people were arrested, but only two have been charged so far.

A lawyer representing the soldier told Bloomberg that the indictment is “flawed,” adding that the charge of harm to national security has been dropped.

They added, however, that he’s still believed to have used confidential information without permission.

Pair might be connected to $150K Polymarket winnings on Israel-Iran strikes

It’s unknown which prediction markets the two bet on, or if they made any profits. There are suspicions, however, that they could be linked to the Polymarket account “ricosuave666.”

This account made over $150,000 betting on Israel’s strikes against Iran in 2025, and reportedly got each prediction correct across a war that lasted 12 days.

Israeli authorities then opened up an investigation into these bets.

Previous cases involving the leaking of military secrets led to an Israeli soldier reportedly being sentenced to 27 months in jail in 2023.

The individual passed on confidential information to users on social media so that they could gain credibility and popularity online.

Every month, there seems to be another debate surrounding Polymarket and the use of insider information to make bets, but it’s unclear how capable the platform is of preventing these sorts of trades.

There were concerns over one account that made $437,000 betting on the exit of Venezuela’s former president Nicolás Maduro hours before the US captured him.

There were also concerns that someone was able to use insider information to bet on the Nobel Peace Prize before it was announced.

After the home of Polymarket’s CEO, Shayne Coplan, was raided by the FBI, a company spokesperson said, “We charge no fees, take no trading positions, and allow observers from around the world to analyze all market data as a public good.”

Protos has reached out to Polymarket for comment and will update this piece should we hear anything back.

