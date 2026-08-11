Christopher Harborne launches US firm amid Farage ‘gift’ scandal

Christopher Harborne, the Tether and Bitfinex equity holder with close ties to Nigel Farage’s right-wing Reform UK, has previously stuck to creating businesses and not-for-profits in England and a few other jurisdictions. However, he’s now decided to start a company in the United States — Skyline Apex LLC.

The billionaire has recently seen his name in the British tabloids due to his unreported £5 million “gift” to Farage at a time when the Reform Party leader wasn’t confined to regular campaign finance rules and regulations.

Due to the scandal, Farage is now facing a by-election against novelty candidate “Count Binface” and a slew of other third-parties.

Read more: Reform UK pulls crypto bill from website amid Christopher Harborne ‘gift’ scandal

Harborne, who made his wealth through working at McKinsey and his own aviation fueling business, became a Tether and Bitfinex shareholder early in the entities’ lifetimes and has accrued an extraordinary amount of money.

International man of hate, but don’t tell anyone

Harborne’s apparent support for closed borders and his anti-immigrant rhetoric extends far beyond UK shores. However, seemingly unaware of his own hypocrisy, he’s called Thailand home for decades, living there under the name “Chakrit Sakunkrit.”

Meanwhile, as media coverage of Harborne and his dealings has ramped up over the past five years, the reclusive crypto investor has gone out of his way to silence any outlet reporting on his donations, gifts, and bizarre lifestyle.

A 2020 Panorama documentary that detailed Harborne’s involvement with Brexit has been wiped from the internet and Harborne has been litigious toward even small media outlets and journalists reporting on him.

However, a couple of years ago, Harborne finally bit off more than he could chew.

Lawsuit loss and nonstop bad news

In 2024 Harborne decided to take Wall Street Journal parent company, Dow Jones, to court in Delaware for defamation claims.

The suit revolved around a 2023 article published by the WSJ titled “Crypto Companies Behind Tether Used Falsified Documents and Shell Companies to Get Bank Accounts” that made mention of Harborne, his company AML Global, and their interactions with now defunct Signature Bank.

Read more: Nigel Farage aide received $9M on Polymarket account, report

Despite the WSJ removing that section, stating it “has been removed to avoid any potential implication that AML’s attempt to open an account there was part of an effort by Tether, Bitfinex or related companies to mislead banks, or that Harborne or AML withheld or falsified information during the application process,” Harborne moved forward with the suit and years of litigation against Dow Jones.

In 2026, the lawsuit was quietly concluded, with both parties agreeing to a stipulated dismissal. No major news site has brought any attention to this.

In the meantime, Harborne has been constantly named-and-shamed in Britain for his antics involving Farage and Reform, with no ability to stop the onslaught.

New business, new Harborne

While it’s currently unclear what Harborne’s Wyoming business will involve — aviation fuel, crypto, or something else entirely — it does give the billionaire a foothold in the US, a market he’s previously avoided.

There are no shortage of possibilities for why Harborne has chosen now to spin up the entity, from a chance to influence local and federal elections in a discreet manner to using his purchasing power to gain green card status, and, eventually, a third citizenship.

Needless to say, due to Wyoming’s strict corporate privacy laws, the public-at-large won’t have any answers for a long time to come.

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