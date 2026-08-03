A former FBI special agent has been indicted after being accused of stealing somewhere in the region of $1 million in cryptocurrency from the agency.

Specifically, Patrick Steven Yaroch, who worked at the FBI from February 2025 through July 2026, has been charged with receipt of stolen goods and interstate transportation of stolen goods.

This is according to an affidavit filed by another FBI special agent.

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After stealing the crypto, Yaroch apparently told a Department of Justice employee about what he had done, claiming that it was “eating him up inside.”

On July 29, Yaroch contacted FBIHQ to set up a meeting to discuss what he’d done, and during the interview it was revealed that the value of Yaroch’s wallet was “approximately one million dollars.”

That same day, when the FBI went to his residence to collect property, he surrendered key phrases for crypto wallets, though about half an hour later he withdrew that consent according to the affidavit.

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Once the FBI obtained Yaroch’s cell phone, they were able to get access to his Kraken account, which contained “approximately $188,570.58” worth of value, principally in USDC and US dollars.

Additionally, the FBI review revealed that Yaroch had previously transferred approximately $1 million to Suilend.

Yaroch apparently told the FBI agents that “he chose this service simply because he liked that the logo was a water droplet.”

ChatGPT helps plan an escape

While the FBI was reviewing ChatGPT conversations on Yaroch’s phone they found fascinating conversations.

These included him asking ChatGPT:

“If I had a million dollars, how would you suggest investing it/spending it to maximize profit and return”

“If you had a bucket of money (around $1 million) and you wanted to leave the USA and become a resident or citizen of an EU country, what would you do?”

ChatGPT helpfully suggested to him that Portugal would be his best choice.

The FBI affidavit notes, “FBI Agents located an upcoming trip from the United States to Portugal” for Yaroch.

Yaroch also tried to claim to the FBI agents that “he was not planning to funnel money into Portugal,” and while recognizing he would no longer be allowed to visit Portugal, “he hoped his wife and child would still go on the trip.”

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