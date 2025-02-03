<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1878833">CHART: Top memecoins down double digits after weekend’s tariff carnage</a>

Nine of the 10 largest memecoins by market cap have taken double-digit hits in the past 24 hours following Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China.

The top five coins, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe, Official Trump, and Bonk, have lost 12%, 13%, 19%, 14%, and 20% respectively.

Fartcoin, which remains the tenth ranked memecoin by market cap according to CoinGecko, has increased by 20% over the last 24 hours. However, like many other coins, it also suffered significant losses last month.

Pudgy Penguins, dogwifhat, Fartcoin, and Floki have lost 67%, 65%, 54%, and 55% respectively over the last 30 days.

Price action of the top 10 memecoins by market cap according to CoinGecko.

Read more: Every Trump family memecoin has lost money

This weekend, Donald Trump passed 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada and a 10% tariff on Chinese imports. The tariffs had a detrimental impact on the wider markets beyond memecoins, with the S&P 500 dropping 0.5% and the FTSE 100 falling 1.1%.

Memecoins launched by Donald and Melania Trump took a 24-hour hit. They have collectively lost over $46 billion worth of trading volume and have fallen by 76% and 89% in price since launch.

In fact, buyers of any of the coin offerings and NFT projects launched by Trump and his family would have lost money by now as they have all suffered losses.

Got a tip? Send us an email or ProtonMail. For more informed news, follow us on X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.