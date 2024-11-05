<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1738134">CHART: Prediction markets favor Trump over Harris on final day of US elections</a>

Today, on the final day of the 2024 United States presidential election, several prediction markets look to be favoring Donald Trump in the race for the White House.

On Polymarket, a popular crypto-based prediction platform, you can purchase a position in Trump winning for 61 cents. This position will resolve to $1 if he wins.

Kamala Harris’ position, meanwhile, is valued at approximately 38 cents.

Kalshi, another crypto-based market, has been engaged in a dispute with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and currently allows you to purchase Trump positions for approximately 59 cents and Harris positions for approximately 42 cents.

Click to enlarge.

Read more: Court rules prediction market Kalshi’s US election bets are legal

PredictIt, a more traditional prediction market that doesn’t rely on cryptocurrency, is much closer and allows you to purchase positions in Trump and Harris for 55 cents and 52 cents respectively.

Elsewhere, Bovada, an online casino, currently has Trump at -165 odds and Harris at +145 odds.

This comes as crypto has emerged as an important election issue, with various industry-affiliated firms and individuals donating massively in this race.

