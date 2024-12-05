<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1787372">CHART: Bitcoin makes up 52% of $3.9T global crypto market cap</a>

Bitcoin’s (BTC) price hit an all-time high of $103,000 today, placing it squarely at the head of a global crypto market worth a colossal $3.88 trillion.

At $2.04 trillion, the currency makes up 52.44% of crypto’s global market cap, according to Coingecko.

BTC rivals ether, XRP, and tether trail the world’s dominant crypto by some distance, representing 11.9%, 3.9%, and 3.6% of the global crypto market respectively.

At $2.04 trillion, bitcoin makes up 52.44% of crypto’s global market cap.

Read more: Bitcoin has hit $100,000 and is the world’s 7th largest asset

Trump claims credit for $100K bitcoin high

BTC crossed the $100,000 threshold in the early hours of Thursday morning and triggered a range of celebratory posts from execs, pundits, and crypto enthusiasts.

What was a little more unexpected, however, was President Donald Trump not only celebrating the milestone but also claiming credit for it. On his social media platform Truth Social he said, “CONGRATULATIONS BITCOINERS!!! $100,00!!! YOU’RE WELCOME!!!”

While bitcoin has risen in price since Trump’s most recent election win, it’s worth noting that BTC has technically reached its high under the presidency of Joe Biden who will leave office in late January 2025.

Got a tip? Send us an email or ProtonMail. For more informed news, follow us on X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.