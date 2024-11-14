<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1754639">Bit on that thang! Michael Saylor ‘orange pills’ the Hawk Tuah girl</a>

Haliey Welch, a.k.a. ‘Hawk Tuah Girl,’ the meme phenomenon who parlayed her off-the-cuff use of an X-rated euphemism into something approaching bona fide stardom, had fans of Michael Saylor celebrating today when she posted a viral video thanking the MicroStrategy founder for convincing her to buy crypto.

In a tweet shared on X (formerly Twitter) by TFTC, the Bitcoin podcast hosted by Marty Bent and Matt Odell, Welch says that she decided to start putting money into crypto after seeing Saylor speak at this year’s Bitcoin conference.

“Oh my God, thank you so much, Mr. Saylor,” she gushes.

“Hawk Tuah Girl” Hailey Welch thanks Michael Saylor for convincing her to buy #Bitcoin.pic.twitter.com/0uOy9Nhij6 — TFTC (@TFTC21) November 14, 2024

Read more: The many weird AI depictions of Michael Saylor

Many comments on the post claim that the billionaire CEO “orange-pilled” Hawk Tuah. The term references the orange of the Bitcoin logo in relation to the scene in The Matrix when the hero Neo chooses to ingest a consciousness-expanding pill.

In other words, “orange pilling” represents a conversion event when a proselytizing Bitcoiner convinces someone to join their ranks.

However, Welch stopped short of fully converting into a Bitcoin maximalist. In the video, she chose the word “crypto” for her investment and later clarified that she owns DOGE and SOL. So much for another maxi.

First welcomed into the crypto community by the host of Karate Combat who paraded her on stage as a trophy girl for Nic Carter at a Bitcoin 2024 satellite event, Welch has endeared herself to Bitcoiners, crypto promoters, and anyone else who will pay her a sponsorship.

She has 190,000 subscribers on YouTube, 380,000 followers on X, and a TikTok audience of 120,000.

Got a tip? Send us an email or ProtonMail. For more informed news, follow us on X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.