You’re not gonna make $50K in PENGU by buying and returning Pudgy toys

An unusual method of farming Pudgy Penguin tokens (PENGU) shared online claims bulk-buying $20,000 of Pudgy merch could net a $50,000 profit for anybody willing to put in a bit of extra leg work.

According to X user @Deroidz, if you redeemed the NFT of every Pudgy plushie or figurine bought, you could get $50 apiece from the upcoming Pengu token airdrop when it’s sent to NFT holders.

This assumes holders will be receiving a generous $50 worth of PENGU. However, this figure is worth double the price of the toys and is unlikely to be distributed. Regardless, by following @Deroidz’s advice, you would have to scan 1,000 different QR codes to make a profit of $30,000.

have fun scanning 1000 SBTs — gino.eth 💽 (@GinoTheGhost) December 16, 2024 Not everyone was impressed with the Pudgy Penguin token farming method.

To make the extra $20,000 you’d need to return all of your scanned Pudgy merchandise to Amazon, and hope that you receive a refund.

The glaring issue with this plan is that the token allocation for these NFTs is unlikely to be as high as the mooted $50. One user noted that based on the number of different Pudgy NFTs, the token allocation will likely be closer to 50 cents.

Amazon is also likely to probe any refund requests that involve $20,000 worth of stock and 1,000 separate items.

Pudgy Fever already looks to have hit one store in New York City, after Mask Network founder Suji Yan took a picture of the ravaged Pudgy Penguin boxes that were missing the QR code and were already opened.

Some users weren’t happy with the idea of returning the already scanned Pudgy toys. “Returning them again is lame af,” one said, suggesting instead that buyers should “donate them to kids or something if you tryna hustle like this.”

“Really gonna ruin it for others? cmon man there are kids buying these things,” another said.

Exactly what percentage of tokens the toys will receive is unknown. A Pudgy infographic indicates that 24.12% will be given to “Other Communities,” and that 25.9% will be given to the “Pudgy Community,” consisting of various Pudgy NFT holders. A total of 88 billion PENGU tokens will be distributed altogether.

When the PENGU airdrop will take place is also unknown, but a cryptic post indicates details about the airdrop, or the airdrop itself, could be announced tomorrow.

