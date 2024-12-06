<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1788969">FTX token holders are getting Pudgy Penguins tokens</a>

Holders of FTX’s FTT will be allocated 0.35% of the new Pudgy Penguins token PENGU, according to the NFT project’s distribution plan.

Pudgy Penguins announced the launch of PENGU early on Friday. A total of 88 billion tokens will distributed, with 17.8% allocated to the project’s team, 25.9% to NFT holders, and 12.35% to liquidity.

FTT holders will receive a share of 308 million tokens. Since the announcement, FTT rose by 7.7% to $3.75 before falling back to $3.39. However, roughly 13 hours beforehand, it had climbed 40%.

X user @DarkCryptoLord claims this pre-pump was a sign that “someone’s committing crime in broad daylight” and accused the Pudgy Penguins team of insider trading.

FTT holders???



Wow congrats for that insider trading 💪🏻🎉 pic.twitter.com/VeycGB8Ouh — Dark Crypto Larp 🃏 (@DarkCryptoLord) December 6, 2024 @DarkCryptoLord believes FTT’s price action 13 hours before PENGU’s launch is a sign of insider trading.

Last November, FTX announced that it expects to start repaying customers and creditors in March with a specific date to be announced this month. A total of $16.5 billion will be distributed to victims of the FTX crash.

Most holders of FTT will likely have been victims of the FTX crash, however, despite a bankruptcy judge deeming FTT worthless, people are still buying and trading the token. Indeed, it has a 24-hour trading volume of almost $400 million.

