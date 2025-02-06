<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1884412">World Liberty Financial likely used AI to write incorrect AAVE governance post</a>

World Liberty Financial, the Donald Trump-endorsed, and Justin Sun-advised crypto project, appears to be using artificial intelligence (AI) to generate a discussion post on its governance forum.

The post in question is from November and is a discussion about the considerations of the initiative AAVE lending market that World Liberty intended to launch.

The post also appears to make false claims. At one point it states that “Aave is not currently available on BNB Chain,” but this isn’t true. Aave launched on BNB Chain almost a year ago in February of 2024.

AI models will often output “outdated” information because the majority of the text (tokens) the models were trained on will contain information that was true at the time it was written but isn’t anymore.

Additionally, the post asserts that World Liberty Financial “will also be deploying a separate Aave instance on a Layer 2 network,” an idea that hasn’t been approved by WLFI token holders, despite the fact that the gold paper insists that governance token holders will be able to vote on “Protocol Upgrades.”

Protos ran the text of the governance post through various online websites that are meant to evaluate whether or not a post is AI-generated. These websites are far from universally accurate but they at least provide some insight into whether a post resembles other AI-generated pieces of media.

Though by no means conclusive, GPTZero gave the post a 100% probability of being AI-generated.

Read more: Who is behind World Liberty Financial, Trump’s new crypto?

On GPTZero, the text was given a 100% probability of being AI-generated, Scribbr suggested that the post was 78% AI-generated, QuillBot’ agreed with this figure, while ZeroGPT thought that the text was 50% AI-generated.

Sun, an advisor to this project, has relied on AI to create content before, including a photo from a supposed birthday party, and videos on YouTube.

Protos reached out to World Liberty Financial on X for clarification, but at press it has not responded.

