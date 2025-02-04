<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1880872">What to expect at today’s US Crypto Czar press conference</a>

Solana and Multicoin investor David Sacks is set to host his first press conference as White House Crypto Czar in Washington today.

At 2:30pm at the Dirksen Senate Office Building, Sacks will likely announce several names of industry leaders to join Donald Trump’s newly-formed advisory council.

According to sources speaking to the New York Post, possible appointees include executives from Ripple, Crypto.com, Coinbase, and USDC issuer Circle. “Everyone and their mother is begging to be on this council,” one applicant said.

According to an executive order signed by Trump, Sacks must pick advisors who will help him to propose a federal regulatory framework that prioritizes digital assets and a national digital assets stockpile. Trump’s order names one category of digital assets that is a particular priority: stablecoins.

Stablecoins have a combined market value of $225 billion, the majority of which is in the world’s biggest stablecoin, tether (USDT). Trump’s Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick owns equity in the coin’s parent company.

Crypto promoters prefer the CFTC

Today is a historic one for stablecoin fans for another reason. In addition to Sacks’ possible appointment of Circle’s Jeremy Allaire, Senator Bill Hagerty is also introducing a Republican-led stablecoin bill.

Because the Senate, House of Representatives, and White House all have a Republican majority, such bills have a higher likelihood of becoming law than usual.

If pro-crypto executives and stablecoin-friendly lobbyists like Fairshake get their way at Sacks’ press conference today, his new advisory council will also start work on reassigning the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) away from the crypto industry.

Indeed, the less experienced, lower-resourced, and commodity-focused Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is a far better option for crypto promoters than the older, well-staffed, consumer protection-focused SEC.

