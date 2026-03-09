Undercover US Homeland agents have reportedly purchased secret microwave weapons, capable of inflicting Havana Syndrome on their victims, one year after Bob Lax claimed his Amazon microwave was frying his brain.

News outlet 60 Minutes disclosed that the weapons were purchased from Russian criminal networks and that agents have been testing them at a military base for the past year on various animals.

The weapon is reportedly concealable, emits a beam of microwaves with rapid pulses, produces no heat, can penetrate walls, and has a range of several hundred feet.

Three sources tell 60 Minutes that undercover agents purchased a miniaturized microwave weapon from a Russian criminal network. Secret U.S. military lab testing of the device on rats and sheep has resulted in symptoms similar to Havana Syndrome, a confidential source says.… pic.twitter.com/sUPucTIWXt — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 8, 2026

The software used for the weapon is key to its success, and 60 Minutes says vacationing FBI officials have been targeted with the weapon while taking their families out for dinner.

In footage described to the outlet, the family can be seen grabbing their heads in pain after a man with a backpack walks into the room.

Bob Lax said his head was fried by pulsing microwaves

In March 2025, Lax, real name Zachery Stuart, left an odd one-star review for a microwave he bought from Amazon. Stuart is a niche crypto celebrity who’s garnered a cultish following based on his ongoing “lore.”

In mostly incoherent sentences, Stuart described the microwave as a “Cuba weapon” that caused a “hum” in his skull and went “pulse pulse pulse.” On top of this, he claimed the microwave was linked to people watching him.

Oddly enough, the specific search phrase “microwave” couldn’t be loaded on X at the time of Stuart’s Amazon review went viral within crypto circles.

They microwaved bob lax pic.twitter.com/RijMyAzPeT — threadoor (@threadoor) August 24, 2025

Stuart’s review is eerily similar to reported symptoms allegedly caused by the miniature weapon reportedly being tested in the US, but there’s also a chance the review may just have been mocking a poor-performing Amazon microwave.

Regardless, X users have been drawing parallels between 60 Minutes’ report and Stuart’s review, suggesting he was right and that he should be freed from jail.

He was imprisoned in August 2025 for battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Evidence of microwave weapons builds up

60 Minutes previously reported in 2024 that top staff within the US government were suffering from the psychological illness Havana Syndrome.

Havana Syndrome is an unrecognized disease the symptoms of which include blurred vision, pain in the head, ringing ears, and nausea.

It’s been theorised that energy weapons are one of its causes, but studies have disputed whether or not the disease is the product of a moral panic regarding Russia and Cuba attacking the US.

In 60 Minutes’ 2024 report, US officials believed that they were targeted by Russia with a secret weapon that utilizes high-energy microwaves.

NBC: "You talked about the weapon, the 'discombobulator'…" @POTUS: "Well, I'm not allowed to talk about it… Let me just tell you, you know what it does? None of their equipment works… Everything was discombobulated… We lost no men, and we lost no equipment." pic.twitter.com/gsRZg2o9sp — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 5, 2026

Now, Doctor David Relmond told 60 Minutes that Russian scientists have been perfecting the concept of microwave weapons for decades. He called it the ideal stealth weapon and described how it uses energy in “pulses” to incapacitate its victims.

“When you produce pulses like this, you can actually stimulate electrically active tissue, like brain tissue, and the heart for that matter, mimicking what the brain normally does, but now you’re driving it with your pulses from the outside,” he said.

Another secret weapon was teased by President Donald Trump back in February when the US overthrew Venezuela’s former leader, Nicolas Maduro. Trump called it a “discombobulator” and said that the weapon renders military equipment useless.

