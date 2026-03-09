The ‘dead internet’ theory is getting a rebrand — meet Web 4.0

Half a decade ago, the dead internet conspiracy theory was born. And while the theory’s proposed timeline is likely way off, the concept is quite simple and becoming more and more viable.

It goes something like this:

For quite some time, without people even realizing it, the majority of content created on the internet has been created by artificial intelligence (AI). This includes the majority of interactions, likes, retweets, and subscriptions.

Of course, like many the conspiracy theories, it’s difficult to prove either way, but there are glimmers of truth.

For example, in 2024 it was reported by CHEQ that at times, up to 75.85% of video views on X were via bot networks and AI agents.

While other social networks clocked lower numbers (usually somewhere between 20-40%), the numbers are still alarmingly high and suggest we are nearing an inflection point.

The rebrand begins, and you should be happy about it!

Now AI peddlers, crypto entrepreneurs, and even Twitch creator agencies are suggesting that while much of the internet may be getting consumed by botnets and AI agents, you should be happy about it (and also utilize them).

This stands in stark contrast to the fear and worry that consumed most internet users just a few years ago.

But besides being pushed on the public-at-large the concept of a dead internet is rebranding: it’s now web 4.0.

For those unaware, the numbering goes like this:

Web 1.0 was the structural buildout of the internet, with little outside of basic global communication being considered and utilized.

Web 2.0 was when consumerism and interactivity entered the fold, with sites like Amazon, Google, Alibaba, Facebook, and Twitter growing exponentially.

web 3.0 was the introduction of cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and the general idea of decentralization to the world wide web.

While many still believe web 3.0 to be a farce at worst and unproven tech at best, AI and crypto influencers and industry insiders have moved on.

So, what’s web 4.0?

Quite simply, web 4.0 removes the human from almost the entire internet experience, from creating content to interacting with one another to purchasing and selling goods.

This probably sounds like nightmare fuel to many, but to wealthy VCs and AI and crypto entrepreneurs it’s the next gold rush.

Instead of you finding information on your own, interacting with people you like, or creating content for other people, everything is being offloaded to AI agents, of particular appeal to brokers, cryptocurrency token creators, and exchange executives is the idea that no longer will any human ever trade for themselves.

Crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun posts that he’s “All in [on] Web 4.0” on Chinese social media.

It remains to be seen if this is a concept that the wider internet is keen to use or if we’re already too late to stop it, but regardless, it’s clear that this is where the wealthy and powerful are hoping to direct the world wide web.

