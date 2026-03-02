US margin debt reached all-time highs as crypto lost $2 trillion

The highest level of margin utilization by US traders in history has, unfortunately, led to historic underperformance in crypto prices as speculators re-learned timeless wisdom: leverage works both ways.

After spending 2025 through January 2026 building their largest leveraged positions in history, bets on digital assets have unraveled with unnerving speed.

In January 2026, US margin debt had surged to a record $1.28 trillion — its ninth consecutive monthly increase and a 50% rise from April 2025. That financial leverage added bids to crypto assets which made new all-time highs in May, July, August, and October 2025.

Then, despite investors continuing to pile on more margin debt than ever, prices collapsed 47% and shed $2 trillion in combined market capitalization as a sector rotation to AI and precious metals ensued.

Crypto losses since October are staggering.

Chart of total crypto market cap, April 2025 to present. Source: TradingView

US margin debt increased $53 billion from December to January alone. Worse, the ratio of margin to real disposable personal income exceeded 6.0% in January for the first time on record.

That ratio measures more financial leverage in January 2026 relative to income than the dot-com mania.

Leverage-fueled demand flows into crypto instruments like bitcoin (BTC) futures, spot and leveraged ETFs, call options, and publicly traded crypto companies. Although more leverage can amplify gains, it also amplifies crashes.

Although traditional margin statistics are an incomplete measure of total systemic risk on crypto, which has vast quantities of opaque exchanges and trade data APIs controlled by offshore entities with little to no regulatory oversight, it can nonetheless inform some analysis about the causes of crypto volatility.

A supernova of crypto leverage that wiped out $2 trillion

Some crypto derivatives traders spent mid-2025 building their largest leveraged positions in history, then watched all of their paper gains evaporate.

Aggregate crypto futures open interest peaked above $220 billion on October 6, 2025. Within a week, the industry began to crash and never looked back.

October 10 produced more than $19 billion in total liquidations across exchanges, according to CoinGlass data — the single largest day of forced closures in crypto history.

Many saw Binance as a convenient scapegoat.

Read more: Crypto traders consider lawsuits after $600B market meltdown

Record-setting volatility continued amid record-setting margin levels. On February 5, 2026, another flash-crash drove BTC from $73,000 to $62,000 and wiped out 10-figure position values within a single day.

Worst day of realized losses from BTC liquidations

Glassnode estimated that February 5’s crash produced $3.2 billion in realized losses from liquidated BTC trades — the largest single-day realized loss in Glassnode’s recorded history that surpassed even October 10, 2025, the FTX bankruptcy in November 2022, or the May 2022 collapse of Terra/Luna.

By late February, crypto’s margin trading hangover had set in.

CoinGlass’ Crypto Fear & Greed Index fell to five out of 100 — a never-before-seen rating that exceeded its Three Arrows Capital bankruptcy low of six in June 2022, and its COVID-19 low of seven in March 2020.

As of writing, the index still remains near historic lows at nine, or “extreme fear.”

Losses amid record margin levels have also drawn out spot BTC from US ETFs. Specifically, spot BTC ETFs lost $4.5 billion in net outflows through the first eight weeks of 2026, according to Investing.com.

The leveraged unwind of Strategy

Adding insult to injury, software company-turned-leveraged BTC acquirer Strategy became the most-shorted large cap stock in the US last month, according to data from FactSet cited by multiple outlets.

Mirror mirror on the wall, what is the most shorted stock of them all? https://t.co/6ml1OtQmRB — FT Alphaville (@FTAlphaville) February 24, 2026

The company held 717,722 BTC over this weekend, purchased at an average cost near $76,020 per coin. With BTC trading in the mid-$60,000s, the company faces unrealized losses in the billions.

Margined short-sales against Strategy and its BTC, in this case, have actually stood out as a rare success story amid crypto’s margin mania of January 2026.

Leverage always works both ways. Although US margin debt at $1.28 trillion is an incredible headline, the real story is that leverage has seeped into every layer of crypto valuations — from listed securities in brokerage accounts to perpetual swap venues in tax havens.

With losses liquidating collateral and forcing cascading sales, each layer’s losses have been feeding the next since October.

