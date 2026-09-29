MongoDB CEO quits to join Meta, stock crashes $6 billion behind him

MongoDB CEO CJ Desai resigned at 8:30am yesterday morning to join Meta, abandoning tens of millions of dollars in unvested compensation. MongoDB shareholders lost more than $6 billion in market capitalization within eight hours of his departure.

The disastrous sequence of events made it one of the most newsworthy resignations of the year.

MDB, MongoDB’s Nasdaq-traded common stock, instantly cratered from $401 to $360 per share by 8:31am, incinerating $3 billion of market cap within 60 seconds of his departure.

The stock closed even lower by 4pm in New York, down 18.5% on the day and more than $6 billion beneath the prior day’s close.

MongoDB intraday price chart (includes pre-/post-market), Sept. 28, 2026. Source: TradingView

Desai’s exit landed one day before the company’s highly-anticipated Investor Day in New York, starting at 11am today. Needless to say, this event remains highly-anticipated for a far more awkward reason.

Wall Street analysts rushed to update their MDB stock ratings, showering it with negative commentary.

The resignation is “clearly negative” and “complicates the setup,” wrote Bank of America analysts yesterday. The news “creates more questions than answers,” wrote William Blair.

“Very disappointing” to see CEO depart, wrote DA Davidson.

Needham called the timing “unfortunate.” “There is no positive spin to this situation,” concluded Stifel.

Read more: Meta insiders sold 150 times and bought zero in the last six months

Over at Meta, Mark Zuckerberg was beaming with pride. He gushed, “I’m excited that Chirantan ‘CJ’ Desai will join Meta as Chief Enterprise Platform Officer, reporting directly to me.”

Desai’s new work will focus on bringing Meta’s AI tech to businesses.

Leaving MongoDB, Desai abandoned a November 2025 sign-on package promising a $2.5 million cash bonus in two tranches, plus $15 million in restricted stock. That stock award vests in eight quarterly installments across two years, covering 44,096 shares.

Only two installments vested, per tax-withholding filings on April 1 and July 1. The remaining six installments, worth $11.25 million at grant value, expired the moment he resigned.

Desai also left even more performance-based stock compensation. His $17.5 million award required a 60-day average closing price for MDB of at least $375 per share.

Higher hurdles of $400, $475, and $600 promised to unlock larger tranches.

The first tranche would have vested on January 1, 2027, as long as Desai stayed employed through that date. MongoDB’s latest quarterly report says the stock had already cleared that first hurdle, leaving 51,445 units outstanding.

Desai quit anyway, three months before his payday.

Desai’s annual grant in March 2026 of 34,832 shares added another 32,655 unvested stock units. The second $1.25 million cash tranche, which would have come due at his one year of service mark in November 2026, will obviously never arrive.

META JUST TOOK THE CEO OF MONGODB



Mark Zuckerberg just announced current MongoDB $MDB CEO Chirantan “CJ” Desai is leaving MongoDB to join Meta Platforms $META as the head of its new Meta Enterprise Platform Unit



MDB stock is down more than 16% 🔴 in pre market trading on the… https://t.co/vOG5VvZyRn pic.twitter.com/W2MmBIq68A — Evan (@StockMKTNewz) September 28, 2026

A software commentator pegged Desai’s abandoned compensation at about $25 million. In fact, the total forfeitures could have totaled tens of millions of dollars more, depending on the long-term price of MDB and the value of Desai’s stock on those future dates.

The MongoDB Investor Day convenes today at 11am in New York.

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