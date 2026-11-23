Netflix’s Obama-produced FTX drama recasts convicted criminal Sam Bankman-Fried’s $8B fraud as a romance in The Altruists.

Rather than depicting Sam Bankman-Fried as the lucid, premeditated fraudster that jurors would convict for numerous federal crimes, Netflix billed “the love scorned prodigies behind the FTX scandal” in The Altruists as tragic soulmates in a bizarre folie à deux.

Instead of a boss who personally overrode liquidation rules to allow his company to steal money from customers and trade with unlimited leverage, viewers saw Bankman-Fried painted as a romanticized, lovestruck wunderkind dealing with mutual delusion.

The Altruists is an eight-episode scripted drama recasting Bankman-Fried’s $8 billion FTX fraud as a heartbreak tragedy. Executive-produced with Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions and Vox Media Studios, its flattering spin attracted fierce backlash on social media.

Though critics loosely called it a documentary, the show is TV’s first scripted FTX drama since November 2022. Scripted FTX projects reported at Amazon and Apple remain unreleased, while earlier FTX films aired as unscripted documentaries.

CZ lashes out ‘BS’ portrayal

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao led the backlash after episode four depicted him pressuring Bankman-Fried into trade front-running.

Actor Terry Chen portrays Zhao issuing an imaginary two-day ultimatum while on-screen Bankman-Fried resists committing that “crime” — even though real-life Bankman-Fried definitely committed numerous, actual crimes.

No public evidence or US charge alleged Zhao urged Bankman-Fried to assist him with trade front-running, a fabrication Zhao flagged on Thursday night.

Dismissing the scene on Friday, Zhao wrote, “Wow, this is insane, and complete BS.” He also alleged the movie’s financial backers were pushing hostile narratives.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin also criticized the caricature on Saturday, writing “they foreign-ized your accent” and flagging xenophobic tropes.

Read more: Caroline Ellison sentenced to two years for FTX-Alameda fraud

The Altruists romanticizes convicted criminals

A Manhattan jury convicted Bankman-Fried on seven fraud counts, and a judge imposed a 25-year prison sentence in March 2024. Zhao, meanwhile, received and served four months in 2024 for financial compliance failures before President Donald Trump pardoned him in October 2025.

Gabriel Shapiro flagged the Obamas’ producer credits, asking, “Why are the Obamas doing damage control for SBF?”

Bankman-Fried’s political spending fuels some suspicion about Democratic donations. He gave $5 million to the Democratic FF PAC in 2020, and OpenSecrets data cited by Fortune ranked him second biggest Democratic donor in 2022 at $39.8 million.

Federal campaign filings show $27 million went to the Democratic Protect Our Future PAC, and $6 million reached Democrats’ House Majority PAC.

SEC charges later alleged Bankman-Fried stole and misappropriated Alameda and FTX customer funds into political donations.

Protos found no filings showing FTX or Alameda paid Higher Ground, which produced the show. Barack Obama announced in April 2026 that Higher Ground was becoming an independent film studio.

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