Tesla drops 6% as Cybercab faces federal audit

Tesla Cybercabs stock crashed 6% in an hour this morning following news of a compliance audit.

Yesterday, Tesla commercially deployed Cybercabs onto public streets in Austin, Texas. By the end of the day, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) quietly opened a new probe, Audit Query AQ26002, of up to 1,000 Tesla vehicles, which would more than cover the company’s Cybercab fleet of only a few dozen vehicles.

Tesla stood behind its claim that “Cybercab is engineered to be the safest car on the road.”

Chart of Tesla from September 3 close through noon on September 4. Source: TradingView

The NHTSA doesn’t typically pre-approve vehicles for compliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS).

Manufacturers self-certify compliance with FMVSS standards, or request a limited exemption in advance.

Whenever the NHTSA suspects non-compliance with FMVSS standards, the agency may probe conduct and pursue remedies. In Tesla’s case, the NHTSA said it “is opening this AQ to examine the process and technical data on which Tesla relied when certifying the Cybercab and related issues.”

Cybercab has no permanently attached steering wheel, brake pedal, accelerator pedal, or rearview mirrors. In Tesla’s view, these omissions make the car look futuristic and are safe.

An Audit Query is not an allegation of misconduct. The NHTSA’s Cybercab notice doesn’t announce a recall or any current determination of noncompliance.

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Tesla self-certifies Cybercab, sought no exemption

Last year, the NHTSA announced three proposed rules for automated vehicles without manual controls.

Its existing route allows manufacturers to sell up to 2,500 vehicles per year that don’t fully comply with traditional FMVSS.

Zoox is a recent example of an NHTSA audit ending unremarkably. In its case, the NHTSA closed its self-certification inquiry in August 2025, delivering a list of requests to Zoox that the company fulfilled. Zoox then received a formal, temporary FMVSS exemption for its commercial deployment that began July 2026.

Zoox may legally operate cars on public roads under this exemption.

Tesla chose the bolder route. It began commercial deployment with a self-certification, rather than proactively applying for a special exemption.

Tesla didn’t immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment on yesterday’s NHTSA audit.

By noon in Nasdaq’s trading session today, shares of Tesla were trading 6.5% below yesterday’s closing price despite a relatively sideways Nasdaq 100 index at -0.5%.

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