Tesla Diner is a car wreck of ‘epic’ proportions

While Tesla fanboys continue to post four and five-star reviews on Google, and excited YouTubers upload video after video raving about the car company’s much-talked-about new diner, something odd appears to have happened with its menu.

Namely, most of the items that were originally on there have vanished.

According to publicly available photos of the menu that was offered in the diner’s first week versus the selection that’s online right now, at least 13 different items have been removed, including the “Epic Bacon,” chicken and waffles, Diner Club sandwich, and biscuits and red gravy.

A recent video review confirms that most of these are no longer available for purchase at the diner.

Other items that have seemingly disappeared are the market salad, breakfast tacos (which Protos previously wrote resembled “puke in a tortilla“), and cinnamon buns.

New pictures or new menu?

It’s unclear why so many menu items have been handed an early retirement, but there are at least two possibilities: the food simply didn’t meet Elon Musk’s “high standards” of what it means to be “epic,” or the restaurant hired a food stylist and is having new photos taken.

The latter idea is being floated because the still-available hot dog has had its original image completely altered to depict a less messy $13 wiener.

The original photo of the hot dog on the menu v. the new image.



Avoid the food, say reviewers

Even the three, four, and five-star reviews on Google have a troubling commonality: they urge readers to avoid the food.

“Low to mid food taste,” says Christian Cerën, who left three stars for the “service and atmosphere.” Fareed K said, “The ambiance is very modern,” leaving a four star review, but adding “the food isn’t the best.”

An ecstatic Peter Pham raved about the charging availability, the futuristic look, and the helpful staff, before adding “the food wasn’t anything special, and it was pricey. In N Out is right around the corner, and their burgers are better! I’d say check out the charging station, but skip the food.”

Reviewers praised the atmosphere and charging points but slated the “mid” food.

Another rushed concept from Elon

Another video review by Babe Traveling shows dirty bathrooms, sloppy food, an absent Optimus Robot, and a distinct lack of rollerskating waitresses.

It also appears to show employees running out of $11 kombucha, replacing it with an $8 drink, and then failing to pay back the difference.

Elsewhere, visitors complained of long wait times, and warned that people who charge vehicles past the designated time limit will have to pay a $1 fee for every additional minute.

The chef responsible for running the Tesla Diner, Eric Greenspan, has taken to X to explain the drastic menu changes, stating that it’s “tightening and refining with a focus on a great experience.”

He added that “the demand is bonkers.”

Like many other Musk projects — from the Cybertruck to Tesla Mezcal to the Las Vegas Boring tunnel — it appears as though the Tesla Diner wasn’t fully fleshed out before being rushed into production.

Despite Greenspan stating that the diner would be “open from now until forever,” it feels worryingly like the restaurant is already on life support.

