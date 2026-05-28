SUI: Stops Unexpectedly and Intermittently

The Sui blockchain is currently down, with transactions “paused” for almost three hours, at the time of writing. The outage is the network’s third in 18 months.

Sui’s status page shows an ongoing “mainnet settlement” incident the cause of which, despite the issue having been identified, the team hasn’t disclosed.

However, activity in Sui-developer Mysten Labs’ GitHub repository appears to show developers working on an emergency fix.

According to Sui block explorer Suiscan, transactions have been stalled since 13:48 UTC.

Sui Mainnet is currently experiencing a network stall. The Sui Core team is actively working on a solution.



Be aware that transactions may be paused at this time. Updates will be shared as soon as they are available. — Sui (@SuiNetwork) May 28, 2026

Read more: ‘Solana killer’ Sui does Solana things — goes offline for 2 hours

Sui Network, the spiritual successor to Meta’s planned cryptocurrency, Diem, was launched in 2023, just a year after the latter was abandoned.

Since then, Sui has faced a two-hour outage in 2024 as well as six hours of disruption in January this year. Additionally, the network’s main exchange, Cetus, was hacked for over $200 million last year, wiping $1 billion off SUI’s market cap.

The network bills itself as “high-performance” and is often compared to Solana as a fast, high-throughput alternative to Ethereum. Indeed, Solana was at one point well-known for its intermittent outages.

Other blockchains, so-called “layer twos” which focus on scaling the Ethereum ecosystem, have also stuttered recently.

Last year, Coinbase’s popular Base network went offline for 44 minutes, and Starknet turned itself off and on again twice in one day.

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