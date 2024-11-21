<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1765047">‘Solana killer’ Sui does Solana things — goes offline for 2 hours</a>

The Sui blockchain, supposedly a viable rival to Solana, was down for over two hours today, causing its native SUI token to drop 5.6%.

The decentralized layer-1 blockchain described as a “Solana Killer,” created its last block at 9:15 am UTC before dropping out. As a result, SUI holders were unable to send the token anywhere.

During the outage, SUI’s price fell from $3.56 to a low of $3.36. Its price is currently $3.64, according to CoinGecko.

The X account of Flow Finance, a decentralized exchange using the Sui network, said the blockchain was experiencing issues “related to validator operations.”

The Sui network is back up and processing transactions again, thanks to swift work from the incredible community of Sui validators.



The 2-hour downtime was caused by a bug in transaction scheduling logic that caused validators to crash, which has now been resolved. https://t.co/TJh2zwvQcD — Sui (@SuiNetwork) November 21, 2024

“Rest assured, the Sui team is actively working on a resolution. Please note that all your funds are completely SAFU and secure,” it added.

Currently, the Sui status site claims, “All Systems Operational.” It adds, “v1.37.4 patch has been rolled out on Mysten Validators and announced publicly for immediate rollout.”

An update from Sui posted to X said, “The 2-hour downtime was caused by a bug in transaction scheduling logic that caused validators to crash, which has now been resolved.”

