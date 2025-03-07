<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1930738">Ripple CEO Chris Larsen lost $150M in XRP after LastPass hack</a>

Cybercriminals behind the $150 million hack of Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen’s crypto wallets reportedly had access to private keys that were stored in the password manager LastPass.

That’s according to crypto sleuth ZachXBT, who shared a forfeiture complaint filed by the United States yesterday. The document was submitted in the Northern District Court of California and disclosed the seizure of various cryptocurrencies, worth over $23.6 million, from exchanges such as OKX, Kraken, and others.

ZachXBT claimed, “Up to this point Chris Larsen had not publicly disclosed the cause of the theft.”

In January 2024, hackers stole over 283 million XRP (worth around $150 million) from Larsen’s crypto wallets. At the time, ZachXBT tracked the stolen assets and claimed they were being laundered through exchanges, including “MEXC, Gate, Binance, Kraken, OKX, HTX, and HitBTC.”

Be honest… Has your team forgotten LastPass was breached in 2022 which has lead to 9 figures in cryptocurrency thefts?



Let’s not forget your team has long covered up the extent of the attack and gaslit many confirmed victims.



Now yesterday in a forfeiture complaint even law… pic.twitter.com/GFFqZSq3kL — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) March 7, 2025

The forfeiture complaint details how an associate of Larsen, who managed his crypto wallets, stored his private keys in an online password manager that was breached in August 2022 and November 2022.

Indeed, a timeline of hacks affecting LastPass correlates with the complaint. The complaint claims that stolen data and passwords obtained from these breaches “were used to illegally, and without authorization, access the victims’ electronic accounts and steal information, cryptocurrency, and other data.”

Authorities seized the stolen funds under warrants issued by magistrate court judges in the Northern District of California. The complaint states that the funds should now be “forfeited to the US government for proper disposition.”

