Trezor’s summer of hacks continues with Brevo email breach

Trezor is facing yet another security dilemma after its third-party email partner Brevo was breached, exposing Trezor users to a series of phishing emails.

The wallet maker revealed that hackers were able to access its email domain, which it’s since taken down, and is now launching an investigation.

It told Protos that roughly 347,000 Trezor newsletter subscribers were affected, and that their email addresses are likely “known to the attacker and possibly reusable for phishing”

However, Trezor stressed, “Brevo’s system holds no passwords, wallet data, or other personal information.”

Scammers warned Trezor newsletter subscribers of a “Critical Security Alert: STM32 Entropy Vulnerability” before trying to convince them to give up their wallet backups.

Our third-party e-mail provider has been breached. Please be aware that the email named ‘Critical Security Alert: STM32 Entropy Vulnerability’ is not coming from us, and it’s a phishing attempt. Do not click on any link.



We have taken down the domain, and we are investigating… — Trezor (@Trezor) September 9, 2026

Read more: Trezor says mailing breach leaked 67K more users than first thought

Brevo is also the email provider for crypto firms BitBox, CoinTracking, Peach Bitcoin, and Blocktrainer, all of which have warned users to be wary of phishing emails.

CoinTracking phishing attempts used a fabricated breach to try and trick users, while BitBox phishing attempts warned of a microcontroller entropy bug.

Bad summer to be a Trezor partner

In August, Trezor revealed that its third-party shipping partner ShipMonk was breached, causing the details of 13,689 Trezor customers to be leaked.

The company then revealed a month later that ShipMonk’s leak actually impacted over 80,000 customers.

Trezor was also informed that ShipMonk hadn’t been sticking to a 90-day data deletion policy as promised.

Trezor told Protos that, despite the two customer data incidents with its third-party partners, “What has not happened, in 12 years, is a Trezor device or Trezor Suite exposing anyone’s keys or funds.”

It said, “That is the part we control end to end, and it is the part that decides whether your BTC is safe.”

As for its data policy, it said it will reduce the amount of customer information held by its partners, and that it will review “vendor relationships and security requirements in light of this incident.”

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